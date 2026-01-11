 Be the sacrificial offering
Allegations of illicit nomination donations and abuse of power involving former Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee have deepened the ruling party’s credibility crisis. Party leaders have urged Kim to consider leaving the party, signaling an effort to contain political fallout by isolating individual responsibility. Critics argue that distancing tactics risk reinforcing perceptions that progressives have become an entrenched establishment, more focused on damage control than institutional reform. As public trust erodes, pressure is mounting for clearer accountability beyond symbolic resignations. [PARK YONG-SEOK] 
