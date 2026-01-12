 Exports down 2.3% during first 10 days of January despite strong chip sales
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Exports down 2.3% during first 10 days of January despite strong chip sales

Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 10:33
Export-bound containers are seen in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 9. [NEWS1]

Export-bound containers are seen in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 9. [NEWS1]

 
Korea's exports went down 2.3 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of January despite strong outbound shipments of semiconductors, data showed Monday.
 
Outbound shipments reached $15.55 billion in the Jan. 1 to10 period, compared with $15.92 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
 

Related Article

In contrast, average daily exports climbed 4.7 percent on year to $2.22 billion, according to the customs office. The number of working days during the period came to 7 days, compared with 7.5 days a year earlier.
 
Imports decreased 4.5 percent on year to $18.21 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $2.7 billion, the data showed.
 
Strong demand for semiconductors amid an industry upcycle was offset by weaker exports of automobiles, vessels and steel products.
 
Chip shipments spiked 45.6 percent from a year earlier to $4.64 billion. The amount accounts for 29.9 percent of the country's total exports during the 10-day period, up 9.8 percentage points from a year earlier.
 
Automobile exports tumbled 24.7 percent on year to $1.01 billion, while shipments of vessels shed 12.7 percent to $923 million. Exports of steel products also plunged 18.7 percent on year to $976 million.
 
By destination, exports to China, Korea's top trading partner, increased 15.4 percent to $3.87 billion, but exports to the United States decreased 14.7 percent on year to $2.27 billion.
 
Shipments to Taiwan spiked 55.4 percent to $852 million, while those to the European Union tumbled 31.7 percent to $1.1 billion.
 
In December, exports expanded 13.4 percent from a year earlier to $69.6 billion on strong demand for semiconductors, marking the 11th consecutive month of an on-year increase.
 
For 2025, outbound shipments reached an all-time high of $709.7 billion, surpassing the $700 billion mark for the first time.

Yonhap
tags Korea export

More in Economy

Exports down 2.3% during first 10 days of January despite strong chip sales

Kospi opens higher on chip, defense shares

Taiwan expected to leapfrog Korea on GDP rankings amid weak won, slow growth

Searching for answers and a job

'Petflation' expected to worsen in 2026, though gov't plans to offer owners financial support

Related Stories

Services are key to Korea becoming 10th largest exporter

Exports down

Korean daily exports to the United States fall to near-Covid-19 levels

Gov't to provide $42.1 million worth of export vouchers to SMEs this year

Korea's exports jump 12.7% to 42-month high in September
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)