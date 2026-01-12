 Food exports hit record high in 2025
Food exports hit record high in 2025

Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 15:38
A shopper looks at instant noodles stocked at a supermarket in Seoul on Jan. 12. [YONHAP]

Korea's exports of food and agriculture-related products reached a record high of $13.62 billion in 2025, driven by the global popularity of Korean food products, such as ramyeon, or instant noodles, as well as sauces and fruits, the Agriculture Ministry said on Monday.
 
Exports in the "K-Food Plus" sector expanded 5.1 percent from a year earlier to a new annual high, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. K-Food Plus is a term coined by the local government to promote exports of Korean food and agricultural goods, including farm machinery and veterinary medicine.
 

In detail, outbound shipments of agricultural and food products rose 4.3 percent on year to $10.41 billion, surpassing the $100 billion mark for the first time and marking the 10th consecutive year of on-year increase.
 
Exports of agriculture industry-related products, such as farm machinery and veterinary medicine, jumped 8 percent on year to the highest-ever figure of $3.22 billion last year, according to the ministry.
 
The ministry attributed the strong performance in food exports to record outbound shipments of ramyeon and 11 other products, including sauces, kimchi, ice cream, strawberries and pork.
 
Ramyeon exports hit $1.5 billion for the first time, surging 21.9 percent from a year earlier, and exports of sauces climbed 4.6 percent to $411.9 million.
 
Shipments of ice cream jumped 21.6 percent to $111.3 million, and grape exports soared 46.3 percent to $84.7 million. Exports of strawberries grew 4 percent to $72 million.
 
By region, the United States was the biggest importer of Korean agro-food products, with shipments adding 13.2 percent on year to $1.8 billion in 2025 amid the growing popularity of ramyeon, sauces and ice cream there.
 
Exports to China went up 5.1 percent to $1.58 billion, led by robust demand for ramyeon and sauces for fried chicken and tteokbokki, or spicy rice cakes.
 
Shipments to Europe expanded 13.6 percent to $773.7 million due to strong demand for K-street food, kimchi and chicken products, and exports to the Gulf Cooperation Council in the Middle East advanced 22.6 percent to $411.6 million.

