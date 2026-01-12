[단독] 치폴레, 한국 진출 앞두고 도메인 분쟁
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 19:45 Updated: 12 Jan. 2026, 19:59
-
- WOO JI-WON
- [email protected]
한국의 대표 영어신문, 코리아중앙데일리가 특종과 단독 인터뷰, 주요 기사를 한글로 요약해 드립니다. 독자들의 많은 성원 바랍니다.
한국 진출을 앞두고 있는 미국 패스트푸드 브랜드 치폴레 멕시칸 그릴이 자사 브랜드가 포함된 도메인(chipotle.co.kr)의 소유권을 갖고 있는 국내 개인 사업자를 상대로 법적 조치에 나섰다.
치폴레의 상표권 관리를 대리하는 미국 CMG페퍼는 한국 김앤장 법률사무소를 통해 도메인의 현 소유주인 최모씨를 상대로 분쟁 조정을 신청하고, 도메인 소유권을 말소해 달라고 요청한 것으로 12일 확인됐다.
최씨는 지난 2022년 말 멕시코 전통 조미료인 훈연 건조 고춧가루, 즉 치폴레를 판매하는 사업을 준비하면서 도메인을 등록했다고 주장하고 있다. 이 도메인엔 현재 무료 템플릿으로 만들어진 홈페이지가 올라와 있다. 최씨는 정식 사업 시작 전까지 임시로 사용하고 있는 홈페이지라고 코리아중앙데일리에 밝혔다.
치폴레는 분쟁 신청서에서 이 사이트가 소비자를 혼동하게 만들어 자사 브랜드 이미지에 피해를 입힐 수 있으며, 최씨가 치폴레의 인지도를 이용해 제품 판매를 확대할 가능성이 있다고 주장했다.
이에 대해 최씨는 한국 시장에서 치폴레 소비 확대 가능성을 보고 몇 년 전부터 사업을 준비해왔다고 반박했다. 그는 “도메인을 팔 생각이 전혀 없으며 이 주소를 사용할 것”이라고 말했다. 이어 “치폴레는 고춧가루의 한 종류를 의미하는 일반 명사인데, 기업 한곳이 이를 독점하겠다고 주장하는 것은 불공정하다”고 말했다.
하지만 법조계에서는 치폴레에 유리한 판단이 나올 가능성이 높다는 관측이다. 지식재산권을 전문으로 하는 법률사무소 가까이의 최유나 변호사는 “치폴레가 할라피뇨 가루를 의미하긴 하지만, 웹사이트는 실질적인 영업 활동을 위한 것이라기보다는 도메인을 보유하기 위한 것으로 보인다”고 말했다. 최 변호사는 또 사업을 실제로 준비하고 있다면, 계약서 등 구체적인 증거를 제시해야 한다고 설명했다.
미국 서부식 멕시코 요리로 인기인 치폴레는 한국 SPC그룹과 합작해 올해 상반기 한국과 싱가포르에서 아시아 첫 매장을 열 계획이다. SPC그룹 측은 이번 도메인 분쟁에 대해 인지하지 못하고 있다고 밝혔다.
━
영어 원문
Chipotle Mexican Grill has filed a legal dispute against a private business owner in Korea over the ownership of the chipotle.co.kr domain ahead of the U.S. franchise's entry into the country.
CMG Pepper, the entity that manages Chipotle's trademark registration, filed a legal dispute against the business owner through local law firm Kim & Chang, requesting to “cancel” the other party's ownership of the domain.
The business owner, surnamed Choi, says he registered the domain in late 2022, when he began preparations to start a business selling smoked and dried jalapeño powder, also known as chipotle.
Currently, the website simply shows a free template provided by the host cafe24, which Choi claims is a temporary stand-in until he officially launches his business.
In the filing, Chipotle argued that Choi's website is likely to mislead consumers and potentially harm the company's reputation. It also claimed that Choi could take advantage of the food chain's popularity to boost his own sales.
Choi responded that he created the website years ago after sensing the potential of jalapeño powder in the Korean market.
“I have no intention of selling the domain and want to keep using it,” he said — especially since “chipotle refers to a type of pepper powder,” making it “unfair for a company” to claim exclusive rights to the word.
Legal experts, however, say the case is likely to favor Chipotle.
“While chipotle does refer to a type of jalapeño powder, the website does not appear to show any real business-related activity and looks more like a domain being held without meaningful use,” said lawyer Choi You-na of the law firm Your Legal Partner, who specializes in intellectual property rights.
Lawyer Choi added that if the owner was serious about his business, he would need to present concrete evidence.
Chipotle is slated to open its first stores in Asia in Korea and Singapore in the first half of this year through a joint venture with SPC Group.
SPC Group said it is not aware of the dispute filed by the U.S. franchise.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)