20-somethings boost tea sales at Starbucks in Korea
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 15:42 Updated: 12 Jan. 2026, 16:13
Tea is having a moment at Starbucks in Korea — and 20-somethings are driving it.
Sales of tea-based drinks at Starbucks rose 8 percent in 2025 from the previous year, the company said Monday. Among customers in their 20s, purchases jumped 20 percent, far outpacing overall growth.
The clear favorite was Grapefruit Honey Black Tea. Customers in their 20s alone bought about three million cups last year. The drink, now marking its 10th anniversary, remains one of Starbucks’s signature items in Korea.
Honey Citrus Mint Tea placed second, followed by Jeju Malcha Latte in third and Matcha Glazed Tea Latte in fourth, reflecting continued demand for matcha-based drinks. Starbucks Classic Milk Tea ranked fifth.
Starbucks Korea said it expects interest in tea beverages among younger customers to continue and has structured half of its seasonal drinks released in January around tea.
“Younger customers are enjoying tea as well as coffee, and we are working to introduce a wider range of tea beverages,” a representative said.
BY KIM JI-HYE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
