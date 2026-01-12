 A star is reborn
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

A star is reborn

Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 19:01
Lotte Duty Free reopened its newly renovated Star Avenue, located within its main Myeongdong store in Jung District, central Seoul, on Jan. 12. Redesigned to attract more international tourists, the space features interactive areas such as the “High-Five Zone” and a large media wall. [YONHAP]

Lotte Duty Free reopened its newly renovated Star Avenue, located within its main Myeongdong store in Jung District, central Seoul, on Jan. 12. Redesigned to attract more international tourists, the space features interactive areas such as the “High-Five Zone” and a large media wall. [YONHAP]

 
Lotte Duty Free reopened its newly renovated Star Avenue, located within its main Myeongdong store in Jung District, central Seoul, on Jan. 12. Redesigned to attract more international tourists, the space features interactive areas such as the “High-Five Zone” and a large media wall. [YONHAP]
 
Lotte Duty Free reopened its newly renovated Star Avenue, located within its main Myeongdong store in Jung District, central Seoul, on Jan. 12. Redesigned to attract more international tourists, the space features interactive areas such as the “High-Five Zone” and a large media wall. [YONHAP]

Lotte Duty Free reopened its newly renovated Star Avenue, located within its main Myeongdong store in Jung District, central Seoul, on Jan. 12. Redesigned to attract more international tourists, the space features interactive areas such as the “High-Five Zone” and a large media wall. [YONHAP]

Lotte Duty Free's renovated Star Avenue reopened on Jan. 12. [YONHAP]

Lotte Duty Free's renovated Star Avenue reopened on Jan. 12. [YONHAP]

tags star avenue

More in Industry

[단독] 치폴레, 한국 진출 앞두고 도메인 분쟁

A star is reborn

Exclusive: Chipotle files domain dispute in Korea ahead of franchise launch

Local market saturation, global K-culture popularity fuel overseas franchisee interest

Coupang's CEO fails to comply with 1st police summons

Related Stories

Cold wind is blowing

Biggest-ever G-Star to host game industry's top players

[Column] Putin’s ‘Star Wars leadership’ tested

Stray Kids to drop 'Rock-Star' next month

How Honford Star brings Korea's weirdest books to life
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)