A star is reborn
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 19:01
Lotte Duty Free reopened its newly renovated Star Avenue, located within its main Myeongdong store in Jung District, central Seoul, on Jan. 12. Redesigned to attract more international tourists, the space features interactive areas such as the “High-Five Zone” and a large media wall. [YONHAP]
Lotte Duty Free reopened its newly renovated Star Avenue, located within its main Myeongdong store in Jung District, central Seoul, on Jan. 12. Redesigned to attract more international tourists, the space features interactive areas such as the “High-Five Zone” and a large media wall. [YONHAP]
Lotte Duty Free reopened its newly renovated Star Avenue, located within its main Myeongdong store in Jung District, central Seoul, on Jan. 12. Redesigned to attract more international tourists, the space features interactive areas such as the “High-Five Zone” and a large media wall. [YONHAP]
Lotte Duty Free's renovated Star Avenue reopened on Jan. 12. [YONHAP]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)