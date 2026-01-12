 Gov't to launch committee to coordinate R&D budget planning
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 10:16
The logo of the Ministry of Science and ICT is seen on this undated file photograph. [YONHAP]

The Science Ministry plans to launch a joint committee with the Budget Ministry to coordinate planning for the country's research and development (R&D) budget, according to officials Monday.
 
The move is aimed at enhancing efficiency and consistency in drawing up R&D budget plans, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT, following concerns in the past over sweeping funding cuts under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.
 

The committee will begin its activities with the planning of the 2027 budget. It will hold regular meetings to discuss a wide range of issues, including setting investment directions and finding new projects.
 
"Previously, consultations between the two ministries relied on working-level discussions, making it difficult to seek systematic coordination on major agendas," the Science Ministry said in a release.
 
Korea's R&D budget for 2026 was set at 35.5 trillion won ($24.3 billion), with the Science Ministry responsible for allocating 30.5 trillion won, or 85.3 percent.
 
In 2024, the former administration slashed the country's R&D budget by 8 percent to 9 trillion won to reallocate funds to other areas, prompting strong protests from the science community.

