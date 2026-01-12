 K-water makes presence felt at CES 2026 through joint participation, startup innovation recognition
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

K-water makes presence felt at CES 2026 through joint participation, startup innovation recognition

Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 14:39
Yun Seog-dae, CEO of Korea Water Resources Corporation, center, attends CES 2026 in Las Vegas on Jan. 6. [KOREA WATER RESOURCES CORPORATION]

Yun Seog-dae, CEO of Korea Water Resources Corporation, center, attends CES 2026 in Las Vegas on Jan. 6. [KOREA WATER RESOURCES CORPORATION]

 
The Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water) showcased AI-based water management technologies at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where startups it supported won Innovation Awards and secured export and investment opportunities. 
 
CES 2026 concluded on Friday, drawing more than 4,100 companies from over 160 countries. At Eureka Park, K-water outlined a new water management approach designed to respond to growing uncertainty caused by the climate crisis and rapid industrial change.
 

Related Article

 
K-water said it is combining six decades of operational experience with 7.4 billion data points generated each day to improve climate forecasting accuracy and make water infrastructure more reliable.
 
Seven participating companies supported by K-water received CES Innovation Awards. DummDumm earned a Best of Innovation Award for its drone-based automated water quality analysis technology.
 
Other award recipients included Stellarvision for satellite-based leak detection, Rebio for an AI-powered water quality diagnostics platform and Mobilio for an autonomous inspection robot used at water treatment facilities. 
 
Genks won an Innovation Award for its water purification technology, while Hi Lab received recognition for solar-based green hydrogen production and Fawoo Nanotech was highlighted for its nanobubble technology, which uses microscopic bubbles to improve water treatment efficiency. Taken together, these companies underscore the range of technologies in Korea’s water industry. 
 
K-water said the exhibition functioned as a practical platform for overseas expansion. Since 2023, when K-water stepped up its participation at CES, companies it supported have secured export contracts worth 56 billion won ($38 million) and have attracted 28 billion won in investment. 
 
This year marked the largest joint participation to date, with companies at the K-water pavilion holding about 520 export and investment consultations worth a combined $89 million. 
 
“The water industry is emerging as a core sector that will shape future national competitiveness as it converges with AI technology,” said Yun Seog-dae, CEO of K-water. “We will continue providing practical support so the potential of Korea’s water industry demonstrated at CES can contribute to economic growth and help the country advance as a global AI leader.”

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags CES 2026 Korea Water Resources Corporation startups

More in Industry

Exclusive: Chipotle files domain dispute in Korea ahead of franchise launch

Local market saturation, global K-culture popularity fuel overseas franchisee interest

Coupang's CEO fails to comply with 1st police summons

Idol x Icon: Blackpink's Jisoo teaming up with Hello Kitty in content, merchandise collab.

LG Display chief vows to counter China's rise by reducing costs for OLED products

Related Stories

K-water to use AI and big data in fight against climate change

Meet your AI buddy

Copycat or innovation? Chinese TV makers steal the show at CES 2026

Hyundai's MobED robot snatches Best of Innovation award at CES 2026

Samsung SDI wins CES Innovation award for high-power battery
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)