K-water makes presence felt at CES 2026 through joint participation, startup innovation recognition
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 14:39
- PAIK JI-HWAN
The Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water) showcased AI-based water management technologies at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where startups it supported won Innovation Awards and secured export and investment opportunities.
CES 2026 concluded on Friday, drawing more than 4,100 companies from over 160 countries. At Eureka Park, K-water outlined a new water management approach designed to respond to growing uncertainty caused by the climate crisis and rapid industrial change.
K-water said it is combining six decades of operational experience with 7.4 billion data points generated each day to improve climate forecasting accuracy and make water infrastructure more reliable.
Seven participating companies supported by K-water received CES Innovation Awards. DummDumm earned a Best of Innovation Award for its drone-based automated water quality analysis technology.
Other award recipients included Stellarvision for satellite-based leak detection, Rebio for an AI-powered water quality diagnostics platform and Mobilio for an autonomous inspection robot used at water treatment facilities.
Genks won an Innovation Award for its water purification technology, while Hi Lab received recognition for solar-based green hydrogen production and Fawoo Nanotech was highlighted for its nanobubble technology, which uses microscopic bubbles to improve water treatment efficiency. Taken together, these companies underscore the range of technologies in Korea’s water industry.
K-water said the exhibition functioned as a practical platform for overseas expansion. Since 2023, when K-water stepped up its participation at CES, companies it supported have secured export contracts worth 56 billion won ($38 million) and have attracted 28 billion won in investment.
This year marked the largest joint participation to date, with companies at the K-water pavilion holding about 520 export and investment consultations worth a combined $89 million.
“The water industry is emerging as a core sector that will shape future national competitiveness as it converges with AI technology,” said Yun Seog-dae, CEO of K-water. “We will continue providing practical support so the potential of Korea’s water industry demonstrated at CES can contribute to economic growth and help the country advance as a global AI leader.”
