Mirae Asset Global Investments' 2025 global ETF portfolio posts 27.9% average return
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 14:08
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Mirae Asset Global Investments said on Monday that its global exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolio posted a 27.9 percent average return in 2025, driven largely by gains in safe haven assets, including gold and silver.
The company calculated the rate by averaging the total return of 605 ETF products that have traded for at least one year across 13 regions, measured in each product's local currency. A total of 25 ETFs recorded returns of more than 100 percent, according to Mirae Asset.
In comparison, the United States' S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 posted returns of 18.1 percent and 21.2, respectively, over the same period.
Commodity-related ETFs were among last year's top performers. Gold and silver prices reached record highs in 2025 as global market uncertainties stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and a weaker dollar drove investors to safe haven assets.
Mirae Asset's Global X Gold Explorers ETF, which invests in companies involved in gold exploration, topped the list with a return of 186.6 percent. Global X Silver Miners ETF, which focuses on silver mining companies, followed with a return of 184.9 percent.
Domestic equity ETFs under Mirae Asset's Tiger brand also delivered strong results on the back of last year's Korean stock market rally.
Nine domestic products, including its defense and space ETF and semiconductor ETF — Korea's largest chip ETF by net assets — achieved returns of more than 100 percent.
Korea's benchmark Kospi went up 75.6 percent in 2025, marking its strongest annual performance in more than two decades and closing as the highest-gaining index among major economies. The secondary Kosdaq also rose 36.36 percent.
Mirae Asset’s Global X Defense Tech ETF and Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF drew substantial capital inflows last year, bringing in $3.5 billion and $3.6 billion each, reflecting continued investor interest in the defense and AI sectors.
“[Last year's] performance demonstrates how Mirae Asset and its Global X platform's product competitiveness translates into tangible returns and capital inflows,” said Kim Young-hwan, head of global management at Mirae Asset Global Investments.
“We will continue to identify killer products and strive to deliver differentiated performance for our investors,” Kim added.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)