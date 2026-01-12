Motional to roll dice in Las Vegas for Ioniq 5 robotaxi launch in bid to challenge Tesla
LAS VEGAS — A city crowded with casinos, where Uber passengers hop in and out with little order and unexpected situations emerge by the minute, Las Vegas is chaos that never sleeps.
The city has been chosen by U.S. autonomous vehicle company Motional as a launch location for its full driverless ride-hailing service later this year.
While traveling through Las Vegas in an Ioniq 5 robotaxi, developed by Motional, I quickly understood why this company had kept delaying commercialization. With streets filled with cars, pedestrians and unpredictable situations, a singular thought entered my mind: safety.
The 14-kilometer (8.7-mile) test ride through the very heart of the Las Vegas Strip was eye-opening, even with a safety driver onboard. The streets were relentlessly unpredictable — jaywalking pedestrians, sudden stops and delivery trucks idling where they shouldn’t. While the vehicle consistently yielded to pedestrians and navigated obstacles with composure, the environment itself demanded constant vigilance, making every moment feel charged with tension.
Equipped with 29 sensors in total, including 13 cameras, 11 radars, four short-range LiDAR units, and one long-range LiDAR, the result is a vehicle that feels acutely aware of its surroundings. When the road ahead cleared, it signaled on its own, changed lanes decisively and charted the safest possible path forward.
On narrow streets lined with towering casino hotels, the robotaxi resisted the temptation to maneuver aggressively around a poorly parked truck. Instead, it held a safe distance, waited patiently until the obstruction had cleared — and only then proceeded.
“Safety is paramount to all that we do, and it's critical for removing a driver and having a truly driverless operation,” said Motional CEO Laura Major, who joined the company in 2020 as CTO. The CEO spoke to the Korean press during a tour to the Motional Technical Center on Jan. 8.
“We had to slow down in our commercial operations so we could accelerate our technology development. We had to take on things like transformer architectures, large language models and vision-language-action systems (VLAs) to transition from a more classic AV stack approach to one that's based on large driving models and is prepared to scale in a cost-efficient way.”
Founded in 2020 as a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, Hyundai has acquired Aptiv’s stake since then, bringing Motional firmly under the Hyundai umbrella, with an ownership share of some 90 percent. To date, Hyundai has invested roughly $3 billion in total investment.
Motional also outlined its technology road map toward end-to-end (E2E) autonomous driving system based on machine learning.
The company explained that it is evolving beyond a traditional modular architecture — where perception, decision-making and control are handled by separate, task-specific models — toward an integrated structure centered on end-to-end motion planning.
In this E2E approach, AI does not merely connect isolated functions but instead, it learns and generates driving decisions holistically, unifying perception, reasoning and control into a single continuous process.
“So, this gives us the benefits of both extremes but in a way that progresses toward an E2E solution that's capable of achieving level four safety standards,” Major said. “And no one has achieved this yet. We feel like we'll be the first to get there,” she added.
Starting this year, Motional has already begun pilot operations through Uber and Uber Eats in Las Vegas and Pittsburgh, two cities selected with deliberate contrast in mind. To date, its service has completed more than 130,000 rides with public passengers.
It has already achieved over 2 million autonomous miles “without a single at fault,” according to the company.
Motional currently operates a fleet of 109 vehicles, running 50 to 65 robotaxis per day across two shifts, with round-the-clock operations. Testing is conducted five days a week.
A centralized control tower serves as the main hub of these operations at the Motional Technical Center, where some 20 staff members monitor test vehicles in real time via live video feeds and telemetry, ensuring continuous oversight as the fleet navigates public roads.
When asked about criticism surrounding Motional’s slower rollout compared with Tesla’s self-driving initiative, Major pointed to multimodality as the company’s core strategy for maximizing safety.
“For a fully driverless system, again, safety is paramount and we have to develop a solution that has full safety redundancy. And so, multimodality sensing is a critical part of this,” Major said.
“Not just cameras but also other sensing modalities such as lidar today and radar, are critical because there are certain situations where camera and vision-based sensing doesn't perform very well. It's not very good at doing depth estimation.”
Hyundai is also considering a Korean launch of the robotaxi.
“Building on the technology and competitiveness accumulated through that rollout, we are actively exploring broader introductions across multiple regions, including the Korean market,” said Kim Heung-soo, chief strategy officer at Hyundai Motor Group.
