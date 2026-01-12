Kyowon Group shuts down internal network after suspected ransomware attack
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 11:51
Kyowon Group, known for its after-school learning programs and home appliance businesses, said on Monday it had shut down parts of its internal network after detecting what it believes to be a ransomware attack and is investigating whether any customer data was compromised.
Several websites operated by Kyowon Group affiliates were unavailable as of Monday.
Kyowon Group said it detected abnormal activity in some internal systems at around 8 a.m. Saturday and immediately took steps to isolate its internal network and block access.
It said it is restoring systems and conducting security checks.
The company reported the suspected breach to the Korea Internet & Security Agency and relevant investigative authorities shortly after identifying the incident.
“We are working with professional security personnel and related agencies to conduct a detailed investigation into the cause of the breach, the scope of its impact and whether any data was affected, while carrying out recovery work,” Kyowon Group said.
“We are also checking whether any personal information was leaked,” it said. “If a leak is confirmed, we will promptly and transparently notify customers in accordance with relevant laws and procedures.”
Kyowon Group said it plans to gradually restore access to its website and related services.
“We will mobilize all available resources to stabilize services and prioritize customer protection as we work toward full recovery,” it said.
Kyowon Group operates education brands including Kyowon Kumon and Red Pen, and also runs lifestyle and travel businesses such as the Wells home appliance brand, Kyowon Life, The Suites Hotel and Kyowon Tour.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)