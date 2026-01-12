Claims of drone incursion into North Korea call for calm, measured response (KOR)

North Korea’s military claimed last Friday that it had forced down an unmanned aerial vehicle that infiltrated its territory, asserting that the drone originated in South Korea. Kim Yo-jong, a senior Workers’ Party official, denounced the incident as a “grave violation of sovereignty” and issued a thinly veiled warning that Pyongyang would “seriously consider a price to be paid.” Korea’s military authorities responded that they do not operate the type of drone in question and said they would examine the possibility that it was flown by a civilian actor. President Lee Jae Myung ordered a “swift and rigorous investigation.”Given past cases in which drones were reportedly sent north during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration to provoke a reaction from Pyongyang, the situation warrants particular caution. A misstep could easily push events in an unintended direction. The most urgent task for Korea’s security agencies is to assess North Korea’s intentions. Even by Pyongyang’s own account, there were two alleged incursions. If one occurred last September, it raises questions about why the North chose to publicize the matter only now. If the aim is to heighten inter-Korean tension and build a pretext for further provocations, the authorities should respond firmly. At the same time, it is prudent to consider that Pyongyang may be testing the posture and resolve of the Lee administration.If a civilian group did indeed send a drone into North Korean airspace, the activity should stop immediately regardless of motive. Such actions could provoke the North and create a pretext for escalation. Still, the decision to publicly frame the matter as a “serious crime threatening peace and national security” and to highlight the president’s direct order for a strict investigation, carries risks of its own. Korea should not mirror Pyongyang’s heightened rhetoric simply because the North reacted sharply. Responses must be proportionate to the gravity of the facts as they are established. Sending a signal that Kim Yo-jong’s remarks alone are enough to mobilize the president would only encourage further brinkmanship.There is a precedent worth recalling. During the Moon Jae-in administration, Kim Yo-jong criticized leaflet launches by civic groups in the South, prompting the government to revise the Inter-Korean Relations Development Act. The move sparked domestic backlash, with critics deriding it as a “Kim Yo-jong decree” and fueling internal polarization. That episode underscored the dangers of appearing to overreact to Pyongyang’s pressure.For now, the military must remain vigilant to prevent the incident from spiraling into hostile action, without slipping into deference to North Korean sensitivities. The government should determine the facts, including whether civilian actors were involved, through discreet and careful investigation. It must also avoid being pulled into Pyongyang’s narrative or creating the impression that it is acting under pressure from the North. Kim Yo-jong’s warnings may be designed to amplify tension. The more heated the rhetoric from the North becomes, the more essential it is for Korea’s leadership and security agencies to keep their footing and respond with restraint and clarity.북한군이 지난 9일 북한 지역으로 침투한 무인기를 강제 추락시켰으며, 출발지는 한국이라고 주장했다. 김여정 노동당 부부장은 “중대 주권침해 도발”로 규정하며 “대가에 대해 심중히 고민해야 할 것”이라고 위협적 언사까지 늘어놓았다. 이에 대해 우리 군 당국은 해당 기종을 보유하지 않고 있다며 “민간 영역에서의 무인기 운용 가능성”을 조사하겠다고 밝혔다. 이재명 대통령도 “신속하고 엄정한 수사”를 지시했다.대북 무인기는 윤석열 전 대통령 시절 북한의 도발을 유도하기 위해 보낸 것으로 조사된 사실도 있는 만큼 신중하게 접근할 필요가 있다. 자칫 엉뚱한 방향으로 사건이 흘러갈 가능성이 있기 때문이다. 그런 만큼 우리 안보 당국이 해야 할 일 가운데 가장 중요한 것은 북한의 의도가 뭔지 파악하는 것이다. 북한 발표에 따르더라도 두 차례 ‘침투’가 있었는데 지난해 9월에는 가만히 있다가 왜 지금 공개하는지 의문이다. 그렇지 않기를 바라지만, 만일 남북관계에 긴장을 고조시키고 대남 도발을 위한 명분을 쌓기 위한 의도가 있다면 안보 당국은 단호하게 대응해야 한다. 동시에 북한이 이재명 정부의 의중을 떠보려는 전술을 펴고 나왔을 가능성도 열어 놓고 예의주시할 필요가 있다.만일 민간 단체가 무인기를 북한 지역으로 날려보낸 것이 사실이라면 목적이 무엇이든 즉시 중단돼야 한다. 행여 북한을 자극해 엉뚱한 쪽으로 상황을 몰고 가는 빌미가 될 수 있기 때문이다. 하지만 대통령까지 나서 “평화와 국가 안보를 위협하는 중대 범죄”로 규정하며 “신속하고 엄정한 수사”를 지시했다는 사실을 공개적으로 밝힌 건 성급한 측면이 있다. 북한이 민감하게 반응하고 나왔다고 해서 우리까지 똑같이 과도한 대응을 하면 안 된다. 사안의 경중에 맞게 합당한 수준에서 대응할 필요가 있다. 행여 김여정이 나서니 대통령까지 움직인다는 식의 잘못된 메시지를 북한에 주는 건 결코 득책이 아니다. 문재인 정부 시절 김여정이 남측 민간단체의 대북 전단 살포를 문제삼자 정부가 남북관계 발전에 관한 법률을 개정한 것이 ‘김여정 하명법’이란 반발을 일으켜 남남갈등이 일어난 사례도 있다.군 당국은 우선적으로는 이 사건이 북한의 적대행위로 이어지지 않도록 경계를 늦추지 말아야 한다. 하지만 그것이 북한 눈치보기가 돼선 곤란하다. 정부는 민간 단체가 무인기를 보낸 것인지 여부 등 진상을 파악하되 내밀하고 신중하게 할 필요가 있다. 동시에 이 사건이 남북대화 추진에 악재가 될까 봐 북에 끌려가서도 안 되고, 정부의 의도와 달리 그렇게 비칠 빌미를 줘서도 안 된다. 김여정은 큰 일이 난 것처럼 엄포를 놨지만 상대가 흥분할수록 정부와 안보 당국은 단단히 중심을 잡고 냉철하게 대응해야 한다.