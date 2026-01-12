Where did Seokguram grotto come from? (KOR)

Seokguram grotto on Mount Toham in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, has long inspired a sense of mystery. Its builders erected cylindrical stone walls carved with Buddhist figures, constructed a dome ceiling adorned with lotus motifs and then covered the entire structure with rubble and earth so that it would appear as if it had been carved directly into a cliff. Despite its name, Seokguram is not a natural cave but a stone chamber designed to resemble one. This architectural form is without precedent in Korea, and its dome is unique in East Asia. The sculptures, especially the sublime main Buddha, are widely regarded as masterpieces of Buddhist art.In 2025, Gyeongju hosted the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and an international academic conference focusing on Seokguram took place to mark the occasion. I delivered the keynote address on the monument’s international significance. The tradition of constructing rock-cut temples originated in India, developed through Gandhara and Central Asia and eventually spread to China as part of a pan-Asian cultural movement. As a Buddhist kingdom, Silla (57 B.C. to A.D. 935) also sought to build such temples. But the Korean Peninsula’s hard granite geology made excavating caves virtually impossible. After numerous failed attempts, this challenge culminated in the completion of Seokguram in 774. A movement that had traveled some 9,000 kilometers (5,592 miles) over more than 900 years reached its final destination in Gyeongju.The hemispheric space traces its origins to India’s earliest rock-cut temples, such as the Sudama Cave, and the dome construction techniques were developed in Sasanian Persia. The cylindrical wall composition recalls the Bamiyan caves of Gandhara, and the lotus ceiling motifs resemble those found in the cave temples of Kucha in Central Asia. The main Buddha statue, depicting the moment of enlightenment, closely matches the scale and form of the principal structure at Bodh Gaya in India, the site of the Buddha’s awakening. In its artistic and technical elements, Seokguram differs from Chinese models and aligns more closely with Indian and Gandharan traditions.However, no complete prototype comparable to Seokguram can be found anywhere along the Silk Road. Its dry stone dome, assembled without adhesive, was unprecedented for its time. Equally distinctive was the transformation of the enlightenment image, previously confined to 2-D painting or relief, into a fully realized 3-D spatial composition. While Silla artisans drew on diverse sources, they fused these elements into an entirely new whole. This synthesis, rather than simple imitation, stands as a testament to the originality of the Silla people.토함산 석굴암은 언제나 신비롭다. 원통형 벽체를 세워 불상들을 조각하고, 반구(半球)형 돔 천장을 올려 연화문을 장식했다. 석조건물을 세운 후 잔돌과 흙을 덮어 마치 암벽을 파고 들어간 석굴처럼 마감했다. 이름과 달리 석굴같이 보이는 석실 건축, 즉 모굴석실(模窟石室)이다. 이런 구조는 한국 사상 전무후무하며 석조 돔은 동아시아에서도 유일하다. 환상적인 본존불을 비롯한 조각들은 예술의 최고 경지다.2025년 경주 APEC 개최를 기념해 석굴암에 대한 국제학술회의가 열렸다. 필자는 석굴암의 국제적 위상을 주제로 기조 강연을 맡았다. 석굴사원 조성은 인도에서 발생해 간다라와 중앙아시아에서 발전, 중국으로 이어진 범 아시아적 문화운동이었다. 불교국가 신라도 석굴사원을 조성하려 했으나 한반도의 단단한 화강암 지질은 석굴 굴착이 불가능한 절대적 장애였다. 무수한 시행착오 끝에 774년 석굴암이라는 결실을 이뤘다. 석굴 운동은 9000㎞의 거리와 900여 년의 시간이 걸린 긴 여정의 끝을 경주에서 맺었다.반구형 공간은 최초의 석굴사원인 인도의 수다마굴에서 기원했고, 돔 구조는 사산조 페르시아에서 개발한 공법이었다. 원통벽의 구성은 간다라의 바미얀 석굴에서, 천장 연화문 장식은 중앙아시아 쿠차의 석굴에서 유사함을 발견할 수 있다. 정각(正覺)을 이룬 순간을 묘사한 본존불은 정각 장소인 인도 보드가야의 본존불과 규모와 형상이 흡사하다. 석굴암 예술과 기술의 부분 요소들은 중국과 다르고 오히려 인도와 간다라의 원류에 훨씬 밀접하다.그러나 석굴암 같은 전체적 전형은 실크로드 어디에서도 찾을 수 없다. 특히 접착제를 사용하지 않은 건식 석조 돔 구조는 당시로써 유일한 사례다. 또한 회화나 부조와 같이 2차원 형식에 머물렀던 정각상을 공간이라는 3차원으로 업그레이드한 조형도 유일하다. 부분적인 원류는 수입했으나 전혀 다른 차원의 전체로 완성한 것은 신라인들의 독창성이었다.