 Alpha Drive One Holds Showcase - in pictures
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 21:52
Alpha Drive One poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Euphoria,″ at Blue Square in central Seoul on Jan. 12. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Alpha Drive One held a showcase on Monday at Blue Square in central Seoul to celebrate the release of its debut album, “Euphoria.”
 
The boy band was formed through cable channel Mnet's audition program "Boys II Planet" and consists of eight members: Sangwon, Anxin, Xinlong, Geonwoo, Arno, Leo, Sanghyeon and Junseo.
 
During the media event, Alpha Drive One performed the lead track “Freak Alarm” and the pre-release track “Formula,” as well as answered questions from reporters.
 
The group’s first EP tells the story of eight members coming together as one team after pursuing their dreams individually. The album features six tracks, including the lead track “Freak Alarm,” the B-sides “Raw Flame,” “Chains,” “Never Been 2 Heaven,” “Cinnamon Shake” and the pre-release track “Formula.”
 
On what makes Alpha Drive One different, the members emphasized that the group’s strength lies in the eight members’ diverse individuality. Sangwon said they “don’t want to become a burden on the path senior groups like Wanna One and Zerobaseone have paved. We want to create our own path with our unique color and continuous growth.”
 
“We believe our group’s unique charm comes from having eight members with very diverse and strong personalities,” Xinlong added. “We also hope to be recognized as a ‘killing performance’ group in the future.”
 
According to Mnet, Alpha Drive One is set to be promoted as a group for five years, twice as long as its predecessor, ZeroBaseOne.
 
“Euphoria” was officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.
 
The images below show the members at their debut media showcase. 
