BoA concludes 25 years with SM Entertainment, chooses not to renew contract
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 17:03 Updated: 12 Jan. 2026, 18:40
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Singer BoA will not be renewing her contract with SM Entertainment, the agency said Monday.
BoA wrapped up a 25-year chapter with SM Entertainment on Dec. 31, 2025.
The singer debuted in 2000 at the age of 13, releasing hit songs such as “Atlantis Princess” (2003), “Eat You Up” (2008), “Hurricane Venus” (2010) and “Only One” (2012).
“We are honored to have been part of every step of BoA’s dazzling journey, from her remarkable debut that rewrote the history of K-pop to her growth into a chart-topping artist and accomplished producer,” SM said in a statement.
“For 25 years, BoA has been a source of pride and a defining symbol of SM Entertainment.”
BoA has not announced a new agency.
