G-Dragon awarded K-pop album, solo artist, song of 2025 by Chinese music platforms
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 14:41 Updated: 12 Jan. 2026, 18:44
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Singer G-Dragon’s album “Übermensch” (2025) has been named Album of the Year on China’s largest music platform, QQ Music, his agency Galaxy Corporation said on Monday.
“Übermensch” topped the year-end rankings, reflecting the album's strong reception and sustained attention throughout the year in China and beyond, according to QQ Music's annual chart released on Friday.
G-Dragon marked the achievement by sharing a photo of the trophy on his official social media accounts, writing, “Thanks fam!” in a brief message to fans.
Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) also recognized the singer in its 2026 year-end chart, for which G-Dragon claimed three major honors: K-pop Artist of the Year, K-pop Album of the Year for “Übermensch” and K-pop Song of the Year for “Home Sweet Home” (2025).
TME also named him one of the top 10 K-pop solo artists of the year.
The music entertainment platform went on to recognize several tracks from “Übermensch.” “Too Bad (feat. Anderson. Paak)” (2025) and “Take Me” (2025) were nominated for K-pop Song of the Year, and “Too Bad” was selected as both a High-Scoring Song of the Year, along with “Drama” (2025), and an All-Time High-Scoring Song.
“Home Sweet Home” was the longest-charting Korean song on local rankings.
The album’s presence across multiple categories highlights its impact as a cohesive body of work rather than a single-hit release. “Übermensch,” G-Dragon’s third full-length album released in February last year after an 11-year gap, drew attention for its genre-blending sounds and artistic vision. The album topped iTunes charts in 28 countries and has surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify.
The latest honors from QQ Music and Tencent Music further prove the album’s long-term impact and G-Dragon’s continued influence in the global music scene, according to Galaxy Corporation.
G-Dragon is set to meet fans at his first-ever solo fan meet-and-greet, scheduled at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul from Feb. 6 to 8. Ticket details will be announced through official fan channels.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
