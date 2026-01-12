'I fought till the very end': Ex-NewJeans member Danielle breaks silence
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 20:31 Updated: 12 Jan. 2026, 21:44
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Former NewJeans member Danielle stressed that she “fought till the very end” to remain with the group during an emotional livestream held amid a high-profile lawsuit with her former agency, ADOR.
She also noted her perspective “on family and the world” has changed, without elaborating further.
The 10-minute livestream marked the first public message by the singer since NewJeans’s agency ADOR ousted her on Dec. 29, 2025. Streamed simultaneously on Instagram and YouTube at 7 p.m., the stream drew more than 50,000 viewers on Instagram.
Danielle appeared before the camera, smiling brightly but visibly emotional, her voice trembling as she tried to hold back tears.
“Why do I feel like crying already?” she said right at the start of the livestream after greeting the viewers.
While she did not offer specific details about her current situation or future plans, Danielle assured fans that she would provide updates and emphasized her resolve to move forward amid the ongoing legal dispute, stating, “It’s only the beginning.”
“For the past period, I learned a lot and had to protect a lot of things,” said Danielle in Korean. “The way I see family and the world changed in the meantime.”
She did not clarify what those changes entailed, only adding, “But even then, there was light, and you [her fans] were there.”
One of Danielle’s family members has been involved in a lawsuit filed by ADOR, which accused the individual of being “responsible for the conflict” alongside Danielle and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.
Addressing the legal proceedings, Danielle said in Korean that “a lot of things in the situation are currently being discussed,” before adding in English, “when the time comes, I will update you all about what's happening, about the lawsuit, and about all the things that you are, I guess, curious about.”
Danielle then stressed, “I can say this with confidence — I fought til the very end to be together with the members. And that truth stays with me.
She added, “NewJeans will always stay in my heart.”
Thanking her fans for their support throughout the live, Danielle described the moment as a beginning.
“I want to share the days forward with you, whether it be through music, silence or small moments,” she said, before closing the livestream with, again, “This is only the beginning.”
Born Danielle Marsh, the Korean Australian singer debuted in 2022 as a member of NewJeans. On Dec. 29, ADOR announced the termination of its exclusive contract with Danielle and said it would pursue legal action against her family member who allegedly “provoked the string of events regarding the legal dispute.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)