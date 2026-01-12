Idol x Icon: Blackpink's Jisoo teaming up with Hello Kitty in content, merchandise collab.
Hello Kitty is stepping into K-pop fandom — with Blackpink's Jisoo as her new co-star.
CJ OnStyle said Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MuseM, a global artist intellectual property (IP) company, to develop commerce built around artists, characters and K-content. The first partnership under the MOU is a collaboration between Sanrio’s Hello Kitty and Blackpink member Jisoo.
Under the agreement, the two companies will work across the entire value chain, from product planning and manufacturing to marketing and distribution. CJ OnStyle said the goal is to move beyond one-off merchandise and build a content-commerce model that directly links IP with fan communities, or fandoms.
The first release centers on Hello Kitty x Jisoo. CJ OnStyle has secured domestic distribution rights for selected items, including plush dolls and character key chains, and will manage commerce operations in Korea.
The launch is being carried out with Kream, a limited-edition resale platform. The products were offered through a draw-based release on Kream until noon Monday. The lineup includes five versions of a 40-centimeter (15.75-inch) Hello Kitty plush doll and 11 types of random plush key chains.
CJ OnStyle said it plans to gauge early fan demand through platforms with fast fandom response before expanding sales to its own channels, including mobile and television shopping.
CJ OnStyle and Kream will also operate a pop-up store from Wednesday through Jan. 20 at Kream’s flagship store near Dosan Park in southern Seoul.
The company has previously collaborated on IP-based products with CJ ENM, the KBO and collectible toy company Pop Mart, building experience in fan-driven merchandise operations.
In December last year, CJ OnStyle established a dedicated IP organization, the IP-X team, short for IP Expansion and Experience Team.
The IP-X team is responsible for identifying fandom-based IP in areas such as global characters, artists and K-content, as well as planning collaborations and linking them to CJ OnStyle’s commerce channels.
CJ OnStyle said it is expanding what it calls its “IP universe” strategy, extending its focus from mobile live commerce to a broader community IP–based commerce model. The company sees IP-driven content commerce as a growth area that combines storytelling, fandom engagement and retail across multiple platforms.
