 Idol x Icon: Blackpink's Jisoo teaming up with Hello Kitty in content, merchandise collab.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Idol x Icon: Blackpink's Jisoo teaming up with Hello Kitty in content, merchandise collab.

Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 16:24
A promotional image for a collaboration between Hello Kitty and Blackpink member Jisoo [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A promotional image for a collaboration between Hello Kitty and Blackpink member Jisoo [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Hello Kitty is stepping into K-pop fandom — with Blackpink's Jisoo as her new co-star.
 
CJ OnStyle said Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with MuseM, a global artist intellectual property (IP) company, to develop commerce built around artists, characters and K-content. The first partnership under the MOU is a collaboration between Sanrio’s Hello Kitty and Blackpink member Jisoo.
 

Related Article

 
Under the agreement, the two companies will work across the entire value chain, from product planning and manufacturing to marketing and distribution. CJ OnStyle said the goal is to move beyond one-off merchandise and build a content-commerce model that directly links IP with fan communities, or fandoms. 
 
The first release centers on Hello Kitty x Jisoo. CJ OnStyle has secured domestic distribution rights for selected items, including plush dolls and character key chains, and will manage commerce operations in Korea. 
 
The launch is being carried out with Kream, a limited-edition resale platform. The products were offered through a draw-based release on Kream until noon Monday. The lineup includes five versions of a 40-centimeter (15.75-inch) Hello Kitty plush doll and 11 types of random plush key chains.
 
CJ OnStyle said it plans to gauge early fan demand through platforms with fast fandom response before expanding sales to its own channels, including mobile and television shopping. 
 
Blackpink’s Jisoo featured in an official poster for her Asian fan tour “Lights, Love, Action!″ [BLISSOO]

Blackpink’s Jisoo featured in an official poster for her Asian fan tour “Lights, Love, Action!″ [BLISSOO]

 
CJ OnStyle and Kream will also operate a pop-up store from Wednesday through Jan. 20 at Kream’s flagship store near Dosan Park in southern Seoul.
 
The company has previously collaborated on IP-based products with CJ ENM, the KBO and collectible toy company Pop Mart, building experience in fan-driven merchandise operations.
 
In December last year, CJ OnStyle established a dedicated IP organization, the IP-X team, short for IP Expansion and Experience Team.
 
The IP-X team is responsible for identifying fandom-based IP in areas such as global characters, artists and K-content, as well as planning collaborations and linking them to CJ OnStyle’s commerce channels.
 
CJ OnStyle said it is expanding what it calls its “IP universe” strategy, extending its focus from mobile live commerce to a broader community IP–based commerce model. The company sees IP-driven content commerce as a growth area that combines storytelling, fandom engagement and retail across multiple platforms.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea CJ OnStyle MuseM Hello Kitty Jisoo collaboration IP

More in K-pop

LIVE: Former NewJeans' member Danielle to speak out at 7 p.m.

BoA concludes 25 years with SM Entertainment, chooses not to renew contract

Idol x Icon: Blackpink's Jisoo teaming up with Hello Kitty in content, merchandise collab.

G-Dragon awarded K-pop album, solo artist, song of 2025 by Chinese music platforms

Music label Way Better will drop new single Sunday featuring collaboration by its artists

Related Stories

CJ chief tells commerce arm to bring its home shopping networks to smartphones

Virtual boy band Plave teases Sanrio collaboration for new single 'PLBBUU'

CJ OnStyle will combine home shopping and mobile

Universes collide when IP is expanded across sectors

Companies look to tap growing market for virtual content
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)