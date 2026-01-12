 Music label Way Better will drop new single Sunday featuring collaboration by its artists
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 14:41
A poster for artist label Way Better's upcoming world tour, ″Global Warming″ [WAY BETTER]

Artist label Way Better will drop a new single at noon on Sunday, said the label on Monday.
 
While the single's title has not yet been revealed, it is described as a track that captures both Way Better’s current overall artistic direction and its vision for the future, according to the label.
 

The song brings together the label's artists Lim Se-jun, Kang Yu-chan, from20 and Hello Gloom, each expressing their individual musical colors while creating a cohesive group synergy.
 
The release coincides with the launch of Way Better’s first world tour, “Global Warming,” allowing the momentum from the stage to carry over into new music.
 
Fans attending the Seoul concert on Saturday will be the first to experience the collaborative song and its performance live. The show will also feature exclusive surprise stages, including a new song by Lim, available only to concertgoers.
 
Adding to the excitement, YYJ of the band hrtz.wav — formed through Mnet’s “Steal Heart Club” (2025) — will join the Seoul concert. The five Way Better artists are currently focused on intensive rehearsals to deliver a high-quality performance, the label said.
 
Through the world tour, Way Better aims to firmly establish its presence among global fans while sharing its signature identity and energy under the slogan “Hot People Listen to Way Better.”
 
The “Global Warming” tour kicks off on Saturday at Musinsa Garage in Mapo District, Seoul, before continuing to Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Brazil, other parts of South America, the United States and Europe.

tags Korea Way Better label music tour single

