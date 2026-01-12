Truly 'Golden' Globes: 'KPop Demon Hunters' wins best song, animated film at prestigious awards

More in K-pop

LIVE: Former NewJeans' member Danielle to speak out at 7 p.m.

BoA concludes 25 years with SM Entertainment, chooses not to renew contract

Idol x Icon: Blackpink's Jisoo teaming up with Hello Kitty in content, merchandise collab.

G-Dragon awarded K-pop album, solo artist, song of 2025 by Chinese music platforms

Music label Way Better will drop new single Sunday featuring collaboration by its artists