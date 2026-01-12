Actor Jun Jong-seo taps into same-age chemistry with co-star Han So-hee in thriller 'Project Y'
KIM JI-YE
The upcoming thriller film “Project Y” holds special meaning for actor Jun Jong-seo, as she says it may be her only chance to share the screen with another actor her own age, Han So-hee.
“I thought that I might never get another chance to make a film like this with a fellow actor my own age,” said Jun during an interview with reporters at a cafe in central Seoul on Friday while recalling the grueling shoot, which took place during an especially cold period last year.
“That thought stayed with me even before I chose the project, and it continued throughout the shoot, when we struggled through the freezing cold. Even now, after finishing the film, I feel exactly the same.”
Borrowing Han’s words, she said the project was “a moment when time and fate aligned.”
She also reflected on her chemistry with Han and said she was pleased with their on-screen pairing after watching the final version of the film, though she admitted her view might be “biased.”
“For me, seeing the close-ups of Mi-sun [played by Han] and Do-kyung [portrayed by Jun], and their chemistry as the two faces completely fill the screen, was simply entertaining,” she said.
Directed by Lee Hwan, the film “Project Y” is set in the dark underworld that lurks beneath a glamorous city, where crime, relentless desire and greed prevail. Centering on Do-kyung and Mi-sun, its story follows the two young women as they try to escape their jobs in the city's nightlife after saving enough money for a fresh start. Their hopes, however, are shattered by betrayal, sending them back to square one. In a desperate bid to avoid returning to their former lives, the two become entangled in crime, leading to a series of chases and constant flight.
The film, rather than offering detailed character backstories upfront, plunges straight into its narrative, with the characters’ inner layers gradually unfolding midway through the story. This blank space was something that intrigued Jun when she first saw the script — a work that came to her at a time when she felt that the film industry was “paralyzed.”
“When I first looked at my character, I felt there were other layers I could explore beyond what was written in the script,” she said. “I wanted to give her a fragile, almost glass-like feel, like as if she could shatter at any moment. I thought it would be interesting to play with that sense of precariousness and to convey that tension through my performance.”
Jun added that because “Project Y” is essentially a buddy film, she and Han wanted to give it an iconic visual identity, all the way down to the colors and fashion choices. For Jun’s character Do-kyung, that color was red, reflected in the red jacket she frequently wears throughout the film.
The film’s two leads exhibit a ride-or-die dynamic that depicts a strong bond of sisterhood. This aligns with a recent growing trend seen in Korean content, where female-driven narratives are at the forefront, as shown in “You and Everything Else” (2025) and “The Price of Confession” (2025).
Jun voiced her support for such a trend, saying, “I think it’s a positive shift. There was a period when roles, scripts and directors that allowed female actors to explore this kind of performance were hard to come by. The fact that those opportunities are now increasing is something I truly support and feel very good about.”
With only two weeks left until the film’s release, Jun admitted she feels a mix of nerves, fear and excitement about finally sharing the film with audiences.
“The film isn’t heavy or overly serious,” Jun said. “It’s a film that people can walk into the theater without expectations and simply enjoy, like the so-called popcorn movies that people can watch to fully blow off some stress.”
Looking ahead, Jun said she expects to reveal a different side of herself as she moves beyond her 20s. The actor is currently shooting the Hollywood film "Highlander," directed by Chad Stahelski, who was behind the "John Wick" film franchise.
“Having passed through my 20s, a lot has changed — the way I think has shifted, I’ve cleared out my clothes and changed my furniture,” the 31-year-old actor said. “I even find that my taste in music has evolved and the words I choose when speaking to others have also changed, too.”
“At this point in my life, what matters most to me is my work and my acting, and I think these changes will have a significant impact on that. I feel like I may start searching for a side of myself that’s different from what I’ve shown so far, and perhaps I’ve reached a moment where I’m becoming more careful.”
Film “Project Y” is set to hit theaters on Jan. 21.
