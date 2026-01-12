Forestella to release new song 'Nella Notte' on Jan. 19
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 15:36
- LIM JEONG-WON
Crossover vocal quartet Forestella will release a new song, “Nella Notte,” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 as the second pre-release single from its upcoming fourth studio album, “The Legacy.”
The song follows “Still Here,” which Forestella released in December, and is part of a series of advance releases designed to showcase the album’s scope ahead of its full launch. “The Legacy” will be the group’s first full-length record in five years.
“Nella Notte” will be unveiled live before its official release. Forestella is set to perform the song for the first time during its “The Legacy” concert in Daegu on Saturday and Sunday at EXCO, where it has been previewing new material under the same title as the album during its ongoing 2025-26 nationwide tour.
The release was hinted at earlier this month when Forestella uploaded a live performance video of “Dell’amore Non Si Sa” to its official YouTube channel, followed by the publication of a release scheduler image on its social media accounts.
The new track is written and composed by Andrea Sandri, the Italian composer behind “Dell’amore Non Si Sa,” a globally recognized song that also appears on Forestella’s first full-length album.
Arrangement and production were handled by member Kang Hyung-ho along with longtime collaborator Jang Jae-won, adding a distinctly Forestella sound to the Italian-language crossover piece.
With “Nella Notte,” Forestella is deepening the musical narrative of “The Legacy,” blending classical sensibilities with contemporary production while building anticipation for the album as a whole.
Following the Daegu concerts, Forestella will continue its tour with shows in Busan on Feb. 7 and 8 at Bexco. The new single “Nella Notte” will be available on all major streaming platforms starting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.
Forestella, featuring members Bae Doo-hoon, Kang Hyung-ho, Cho Min-gyu and Ko Woo-rim, was formed through JTBC's crossover band audition program "Phantom Singer 2" in 2017.
After winning the show, the band debuted the following year with its first full-length album, "Evolution," in March 2018.
Ko married figure skater and Olympic medalist Yuna Kim in October 2022 after three years of dating.
