 Korean, Spanish, Japanese artists to come together for flamenco concert 'Passion is Red' in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

Korean, Spanish, Japanese artists to come together for flamenco concert 'Passion is Red' in Seoul

Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 12:37 Updated: 12 Jan. 2026, 12:39
Poster for the dance show ″Passion is Red″ set to take place Jan. 15 at the Seongsu Art Hall in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. [ADELA ART COMPANY]

Poster for the dance show ″Passion is Red″ set to take place Jan. 15 at the Seongsu Art Hall in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. [ADELA ART COMPANY]

 
A cross-cultural flamenco concert bringing together Korean, Spanish, Japanese and British artists is set to take place Thursday at Seongsu Art Hall in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.
 
Organized by Adela Art Company, a local Spanish-themed performing arts company, "Passion is Red" combines flamenco with Korean traditional music and Japanese elements to explore the intersection of different cultural rhythms through dance and sound.
 

Related Article

 
The concert features music by British guitarist Ned Darlington, Korean percussionist Seol Ho-jong and daegeum (bamboo flute) player Heo Jun-hyuk. The trio will join forces to present the piece “Roma,” which explores the sentiment of han — a Korean term for deeply rooted sorrow and longing — within a European context, drawing parallels to the nomadic history of the Roma people.
 
Four Korean performers will showcase the quintessentially powerful footwork of traditional Spanish flamenco atop an intense rhythmic foundation known as compás. The group choreography, unfolding amid the guitar’s melodic lines, the percussionist’s forceful rhythms and the deep resonance of the daegeum, is considered the highlight of the performance, according to Adela Art Company.
 
Spanish dancer Alessandro will also present a Korean-style dance to “Beautiful Country” (2010), a song widely regarded as an expression of national pride.
 
In the finale, Japanese flamenco dancer Nagata Ken will combine Spanish dance with geta, traditional Japanese wooden sandals, to deliver a distinctive, rhythmic performance.
 
“The fundamental spirit of flamenco lies in inclusion — not rejecting external cultures but absorbing and transforming them into one’s own,” said Lee Kyu-joo, CEO of Adela Art Company, in a press release Monday. “Amid the historically and politically complex relationship between Korea and Japan, art is the most powerful tool for breaking down boundaries. Audiences will witness the moment when ‘difference’ turns into ‘beauty’ at the point where familiar instruments meet unfamiliar rhythms.”
 
Tickets for "Passion is Red" are available on the local ticketing platform Interpark.  
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
tags Adela Art Company Passion is Red Embassy of Japan

More in Music & Performance

Korean, Spanish, Japanese artists to come together for flamenco concert 'Passion is Red' in Seoul

Comedian adapts 'Beetlejuice' for Korean audience

'Arang' musical blends traditional Korean vocals with Western orchestration

Concert set to mark 150th anniversary of independence hero Kim Koo's birth

A new Grammy category honors album covers, and the artists that make them

Related Stories

French Embassy emphasizes 'sharing' in cultural programs for first half of 2025

Leenalchi hopes to break away from gugak reputation in its upcoming second album

Sculptor jumps dimensions with metal, light and shadows

Installation artist Boo Ji-hyun's 'The Home' gets permanent home in Japan’s Setouchi region

Korean, Japanese musicians unite in concert celebrating diplomatic relations anniversary
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)