이재명 대통령, 상하이 임시정부 청사 방문해 한·중 공동 역사 강조
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 07:00
이재명 대통령이 김혜경 여사와 함께 1월 7일 중국 상하이 대한민국 임시정부 청사에 들어서고 있다 [청와대사진기자단]
President Lee stresses Korea, China's shared history during provisional gov't site visit in Shanghai
Korea JoongAng Daily 2면 기사
Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026
President Lee Jae Myung stressed on Wednesday that the history of Korea's independence movement is intertwined with China as he visited the building of the Korean provisional government in Shanghai, a site of deep historical significance. "This year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean provisional government's Shanghai headquarters and the 150th anniversary of the birth of Kim Koo, a Korean independence activist," Lee said during the visit to the site, the last stop of his four-day state visit to China. He was accompanied by first lady Kim Hea Kyung.
intertwine: 밀접하게 연결되다, 뒤얽히다
provisional government: 임시정부
이재명 대통령은 수요일(1월 7일) 상하이 대한민국 임시정부 청사를 방문해 한국의 독립운동 역사가 중국과 깊이 얽혀 있다고 강조했다. 역사적으로 중요한 의미를 지닌 이 건물을 찾은 자리에서 이 대통령은 “올해는 대한민국 임시정부 상하이 청사 설립 100주년이자, 독립운동가 백범 김구 선생 탄생 150주년”이라고 말했다. 이는 나흘간 이어진 중국 국빈 방문의 마지막 일정으로, 김혜경 여사와 함께했다.
The historic provisional government building served as the Korean government's headquarters from 1926 to 1932 during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. Korea's provisional government over the years moved across various Chinese cities amid turbulent times under Japanese occupation. “The history of the Korean independence movement cannot be discussed without China. China was a key stage of our independence movement, with nearly half the historical sites of the independence movement located there.”
colonial rule: 식민지 지배, 강점기
headquarters: 본부
일제강점기 당시 이 역사적인 건물은 1926년부터 1932년까지 임시정부 본부로 사용됐다. 임시정부는 일본의 식민 통치 아래 격동의 시기를 거치며 중국 내 여러 도시를 옮겨 다니며 활동했다. 이 대통령은 “한국의 독립운동 역사는 중국을 빼놓고는 이야기할 수 없다”며 “중국은 우리의 독립운동이 전개된 핵심 무대였고, 독립운동 전체 사적지의 거의 절반이 중국에 있다”고 말했다.
Lee spoke at the 100th-anniversary ceremony for the provisional government building, also attended by descendants of independence activists, Chinese local government officials and Chinese ambassador to Seoul Dai Bing. This year also commemorates the 150th anniversary of the birth of Korean independence activist Kim Koo (1876-1949), who served as the head of the Korean provisional government in exile in Shanghai during Japan's colonial rule. Lee stressed that Kim Koo's wish for the "power of a highly-developed culture" has become a reality through K-pop, K-content, K-food and K-beauty.
descendant: 후손
exile: 망명
이 대통령은 독립운동가 후손들과 중국 지방 정부 관계자, 다이빙 주한 중국대사 등이 참석한 가운데 열린 임시정부 청사 설립 100주년 기념식에서 연설했다. 올해는 상하이에서 대한민국 임시정부 주석을 지낸 독립운동가 김구(1876~1949) 선생 탄생 150주년이기도 하다. 이 대통령은 “K팝부터 K콘텐트, K푸드, K뷰티까지 대한민국의 문화가 전 세계를 매료시키고 있다”고 전하며, 김구 선생의 간절한 염원이 현실이 돼 가고 있고 강조했다.
Lee also said he asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to continue his interest and cooperation in the excavation of the remains of independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879–1910) and the preservation of historical sites in China.
excavation: 발굴
preservation: 보전
historical site: 사적지
이 대통령은 시진핑 중국 국가주석에게 안중근 의사(1879~1910)의 유해 발굴과 중국 내 사적지 보전에 대한 지속적인 관심과 협조를 요청했다고 밝혔다.
“I believe that setting the past straight is the path to opening a shared future,” Lee said. “When we remember and respect history, trust between nations deepens,” he added, noting that he emphasized in Beijing that the “history of the Korean independence movement serves as the foundation for today's friendly cooperation between Korea and China.”
set straight: 바로 세우다, 정확히 전하다
respect: 존중하다, 존경하다
foundation: 근간, 토대
이 대통령은 “과거를 바로 세우는 일이 곧 미래를 함께 여는 길이라고 믿기 때문”이라며 “역사를 기억하고 존중할 때 국가 간 신뢰는 더욱 깊어진다”고 말했다. 또 그는 베이징 방문에서도 “대한민국의 독립운동사가 오늘날 한·중 우호 협력의 근간이 됐다는 점을 강조했다”고 덧붙였다.
