Korea to face cold winds, low temperatures through Wednesday
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 17:02
Snow and strong winds were forecast to spread across Korea from Monday afternoon, making it feel much colder than actual temperatures and increasing the risk of black ice on roads.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said snow or rain is falling mainly in the Seoul metropolitan area and neighboring regions as westerly winds from the Yellow Sea rise over cold inland air, forming low cloud bands. A heavy snow advisory is in effect for northern Gangwon as of press time Monday.
Precipitation is expected to continue through Tuesday morning, before gradually tapering off. Northeastern Gyeonggi may see 2 to 7 centimeters (0.8 inches to 2.8 inches) of snow, while Gangwon is forecast to receive 3 to 8 centimeters. Seoul is expected to see less than 1 centimeter.
Winds are also forecast to strengthen again from Monday afternoon, particularly in coastal and mountainous areas. Mountainous regions of Gangwon and North Gyeongsang, the east coast, the west coasts of South Chungcheong and South Jeolla and Jeju Island may experience gusts exceeding 20 meters per second (45 miles per hour), with mountain areas reaching up to 25 meters per second.
Winds at 20 meters per second can knock down signs and break tree branches. Authorities have issued a strong wind advisory for mountainous Gangwon, while strong wind watches will be in place for the west coast and Jeju from Monday night.
Strong winds of around 15 meters per second are expected across much of the country on Tuesday, lowering how cold it feels by about 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to actual temperatures.
Seoul’s morning low on Tuesday is forecast at minus 4 degrees Celsius, higher than Monday, but the perceived temperature is expected to remain around minus 8 degrees Celsius. Some parts of the greater Seoul area may feel temperatures as low as minus 13 degrees Celsius.
“If strong northerly winds affected the country last weekend due to a west-high east-low pressure pattern, this time strong westerlies are forming as a result of a south-high north-low pattern and pressure gradient forces,” said Woo Jin-kyu, a forecaster at the KMA. “Wind strength may be slightly weaker than last weekend, but people should remain cautious about wind-related damage."
The risk of black ice is also expected to rise, as snow or rain falling during the day may refreeze on cold road surfaces. Most major roads in the Seoul metropolitan area and neighboring regions are currently at the highest risk level for black ice, based on the KMA's road icing forecast.
“As temperatures rise in the afternoon, snow may turn to rain and then freeze again upon contact with cold surfaces, making road icing very likely,” Woo said. “Drivers should take extra care."
The cold spell is expected to continue through Wednesday morning. By Thursday, morning temperatures in most regions are forecast to rise above freezing and remain warmer than seasonal averages.
However, air quality may worsen as fine dust flows in from overseas and stagnant atmospheric conditions allow domestic pollutants to accumulate.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)