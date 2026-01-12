 Police, military launch joint probe into North Korea's claim of drone incursion
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 16:47
People watch a TV news report on North Korea's claims of drone incursions by South Korea being aired at Seoul Station in central Seoul on Jan. 11, 2026. [YONHAP]

Police and military officials launched a joint investigation Monday to investigate North Korea's claims of drone incursions across the inter-Korean border.
 
On Saturday, the North's military claimed that South Korea violated the North's sovereignty by sending drones into its territory in September and on Jan. 4, but Seoul's Defense Ministry denied the claim.
 

The joint team of some 30 police and military officials has started investigating the alleged incursions, according to the National Police Agency's National Office of Investigation.
 
South Korea's military has denied sending the drones or operating the models allegedly found in the North, raising the possibility that private entities may have been behind them.
 

