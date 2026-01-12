Cambodian, Korean police arrest 26 for alleged scams, sex crimes, Blue House says

A joint investigative team of Cambodian and Korean police has arrested 26 suspects over alleged online scams and sex crimes targeting Korean citizens, the Blue House said on Monday.The bilateral task force found that the suspects allegedly extorted about 26.7 billion won ($18.25 million) from 165 Koreans through online scams, in which they pretended to be police or financial regulators, Kang Yu-jung, a spokeswoman at the Blue House, said at a briefing.The suspects also allegedly coerced multiple female victims into filming sex videos and photos for distribution, Kang said, declining to elaborate on details.Cambodian police made the arrests with assistance from the task force and Korea's intelligence agency, she added.The suspects will be extradited to Korea to face punishment, she said.The Cambodian government could not immediately be reached for comment on the arrests and allegations.Reuters