Embattled main opposition party to change name

Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 11:28
This undated file photo shows the logo of the main opposition People Power Party [YONHAP]

The embattled People Power Party (PPP) said Monday it has decided to change its name next month in a symbolic move to shed its image before the local elections less than five months away.
 
Rebranding the party was among a set of reform measures unveiled by PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok at a press conference last week, where he issued an apology for former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration.

The conservative party has been in disarray over the aftermath of Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law.
 
The decision was announced at the party's supreme council meeting, with more than 68 percent in favor of the revision, amid the PPP's efforts to revamp its image following the martial law bid.
 
The PPP plans to hold a public contest for the party's new name next month.
 
If confirmed, the party's name, adopted in early September 2020, will be scrapped after around five years, marking the conservative party's fifth name change.

