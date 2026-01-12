 Lee invites leaders of ruling, opposition parties to meet later this week
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 19:44
Kim Byung-wook, the presidential secretary for political affairs, announces President Lee Jae Myung's plan to host a luncheon with the leadership of the ruling and opposition parties during a press briefing at the Blue House in central Seoul on Jan. 12. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung will host a meeting with the leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties later this week to exchange views on major issues and seek their cooperation on key initiatives, the Blue House said Monday.
 
Lee has invited the leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) and minor parties to Blue House on Friday, presidential secretary for political affairs Kim Byung-wook told reporters.

Related Article

 
During the upcoming meeting, Lee plans to ask for the parties' support for the government's efforts to boost the economy and to exchange opinions on overall state affairs, including economic and livelihood issues, Kim said.
 
Asked whether the PPP leadership has accepted the invitation, Kim said the office has yet to receive a response from the opposition party.
 
PPP leader Jang Dong-hyuk and floor leader Song Eon-seok are unlikely to attend the meeting, party officials said, a decision that appears to reflect ongoing disputes with the ruling party over judiciary reform bills and other issues.
 
President Lee Jae Myung, center, holds a luncheon with leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party at the presidential office in Seoul in this Sept. 8, 2025, file photo. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Park Sung-hoon, the PPP's chief spokesperson, told reporters that the party has received an invitation, but was “negative” about a meeting format that brings together the DP and other minor parties.
 
Five minor parties — the Rebuilding Korea Party, the Reform Party, the Basic Income Party, the Jinbo Party and the Social Democratic Party — were also invited to the meeting.
 
In an interview with KBS, Jang said he would like to have a one-on-one meeting with Lee to have candid discussions on the economy and foreign affairs and to convey opinions from various sectors.

