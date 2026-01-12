Coupang's CEO fails to comply with 1st police summons

Harold Rogers, interim CEO of Coupang, who is under investigation for various suspicions related to a large-scale data leak, has failed to comply with the police's initial summons, a ranking police official said Monday.Park Jeong-bo, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, said a second summons has been sent to Rogers after he failed to show up for the first summons."Coupang has said the scope of the data leak was around 3,000 cases, but it is believed to be much higher, though the analysis has not yet been complete," Park said in a media briefing.Coupang announced the results of its own probe on Dec. 25 that a suspect stole personal information from 33 million users but only saved the data of 3,000 individuals.The police last week summoned Rogers to appear for questioning about the company's own investigation as a defendant accused of obstruction of official duties and obstruction of business. The police are considering imposing an exit ban on the Coupang interim CEO, and he has reportedly expressed his intention to comply with the second summons.Park said his agency will also open an investigation to confirm whether Rogers' testimony to the National Assembly is true, as a parliamentary committee decided on Dec. 31 to file a complaint against him for allegedly violating the act on testimony and appraisal before parliament.A special task force launched last week to investigate all Coupang-related cases is also continuing its probe into the data leak suspect, known as a former Coupang employee of Chinese nationality.The task force is said to have begun procedures to seek the repatriation of the suspect from China in cooperation with Interpol.Yonhap