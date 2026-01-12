 'Culinary Class Wars' judge warns against impostor vouchers to restaurant
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 09:04 Updated: 12 Jan. 2026, 09:11
Chef Anh Sung-jae, left, and a fake Mosu Seoul meal voucher/ [NEWS1, SCREEN CAPTURE]

Chef Anh Sung-jae, a judge on the second season of Netflix’s cooking competition series “Culinary Class Wars,” has urged the public to beware of impostors pretending to be his restaurant, Mosu Seoul.
 
In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Anh uploaded a photo of a fake meal voucher and wrote, “Mosu does not issue tickets like this. I hope no one else falls victim.”
 

The voucher — printed with “Mosu Seoul” in English — listed a specific date and time, 7 p.m. on Jan. 24, along with Anh’s name and signature. His warning came after reports that similar vouchers were being sold for high prices on online secondhand marketplaces.
 
Mosu Seoul had already faced an impersonation scam in March 2025. At the time, a fraudster posing as a telecommunications company employee rerouted calls to Mosu’s phone number, requesting meal payments from customers. The restaurant added that the incident was reported to the police.
 
Afterward, Mosu Seoul said it accepts deposits only through its designated app and never asks customers to make bank transfers, adding that it had filed a complaint with the police.
 
Mosu Seoul is a fine dining restaurant that once became the only restaurant in Korea to hold three Michelin stars, and it reopened in March 2025 after a yearlong overhaul.  
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
