Early morning expressway crash leaves multiple truck drivers injured
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 09:34
Another crash has occurred on the Seosan-Yeongdeok Expressway, where deadly black ice pileups were reported over the weekend.
Four cargo trucks rear-ended one another near the Munui Cheongnamdae Service Area on the Cheongju-bound lanes of the expressway in Munui-myeon, Sangdang District, Cheongju, North Chungcheong on Monday, at around 2:46 a.m.
The driver of a 9-ton truck was taken to a hospital unconscious. The other truck drivers suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The Cheongju-bound roadway was fully closed in the aftermath of the crash but has since reopened. Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
On Saturday, three chain-reaction crashes caused by black ice occurred on the same expressway, leaving five people dead and 10 injured.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
