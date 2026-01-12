 Early morning expressway crash leaves multiple truck drivers injured
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 09:34
A scene of a chain-reaction crash involving four cargo trucks on the Seosan-Yeongdeok Expressway, on the morning of Jan. 12. [YONHAP]

Another crash has occurred on the Seosan-Yeongdeok Expressway, where deadly black ice pileups were reported over the weekend.
 
Four cargo trucks rear-ended one another near the Munui Cheongnamdae Service Area on the Cheongju-bound lanes of the expressway in Munui-myeon, Sangdang District, Cheongju, North Chungcheong on Monday, at around 2:46 a.m.
 

The driver of a 9-ton truck was taken to a hospital unconscious. The other truck drivers suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
 
The Cheongju-bound roadway was fully closed in the aftermath of the crash but has since reopened. Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
 
On Saturday, three chain-reaction crashes caused by black ice occurred on the same expressway, leaving five people dead and 10 injured.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
