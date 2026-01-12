Police impose travel ban on ex-DP lawmaker over alleged bribe taking

Police said on Monday that they have imposed travel bans on former ruling party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo and two others over their alleged bribery involving the 2022 local elections.Rep. Kang, who recently left the Democratic arty and became an independent, is accused of accepting 100 million won ($68,500) from Seoul city council member Kim Kyung in exchange for a nomination for the councillorship. The money was reportedly delivered to Kang's then-aide, surnamed Nam.Pending an investigation into the charges, all three have been banned from leaving the country, Park Jeong-bo, the chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, told reporters.Kim, who returned from the United States on Sunday, will also be summoned soon for a second round of questioning after the first round lasted over three hours into the early hours of Monday, Park said.“It wasn't possible to question her for a long time due to [her] jet lag and health issues,” he told reporters, adding it was not a matter of being considerate.He rejected criticism that the police acted belatedly by allowing her to leave for the United States on Dec. 31, 2025, allegedly to meet with her child, saying a complaint against her was assigned to investigators after that date.Kim reportedly told police on Sunday that she admits to giving the 100 million won to Kang, as previously testified in a written statement to police.Police raided the homes and offices of Kim, Kang and Nam on Sunday to seize material related to their investigation, but questions persist about the agency's will as two weeks have passed since the scandal first broke on Dec. 29 last year, allowing the suspects enough time to destroy any evidence.Kang can be heard discussing the money with DP Rep. Kim Byung-kee in a recording disclosed on Dec. 29, 2025.Kim Byung-kee resigned as floor leader the next day to take responsibility for that and other allegations of misconduct surrounding him and his family.Yonhap