President Lee meets with religious leaders, asks the to play bigger role in helping people 'practice love'
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 17:08
President Lee Jae Myung said on Monday, “People say the most important job a president must do is unite the public, and I’m trying, but there are many limits.”
Lee made the remark at a luncheon with religious leaders at the main building of the Blue House. “As many people can tell, conflict, aversion and hatred in our society seem to really be increasing,” he said.
Lee pledged to do his best to help Korea move toward a society in which people can live together by reconciling, forgiving and embracing one another.
Saying that the essence of religion is “to practice love,” Lee asked religious leaders to play a bigger role in helping the public join hands and live with a more inclusive mindset.
“There is no difference between [the president and us] when it comes to wishing for peace and stability for the nation and its people,” said Ven. Jinwoo, the president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism and a co-chair of the Korean Council of Religious Leaders, adding that he hopes they will continue cooperating on the shared task of bringing peace of mind to the public.
“The security of people’s hearts is as important as national security,” said Jinwoo, pointing to how Korea has “the world’s highest suicide rate, an ultralow birth rate, rapidly aging population and a low happiness index,” which “signals that people are deeply exhausted.”
“If the government is responsible for the foundations of life through systems and policy, the religious community should be responsible for peace of mind and spiritual stability,” he said, adding that religious leaders should respect each other’s faiths while joining forces in common areas such as meditation and healing.
The luncheon was attended by Ven. Jinwoo; Ven. Deoksu, the president of the Cheontae Order of Korean Buddhism; Ven. Sangjin, the president of the Taego Order of Korean Buddhism; Rev. Kim Jeong-seok, the president of the United Christian Churches of Korea; Rev. Park Seung-ryeol, the general secretary of the National Council of Churches in Korea; Rev. Ko Kyung-hwan, representative president of the Christian Council of Korea; Bishop Matthias Ri Long-hoon, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea; Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of the Archdiocese of Seoul; Na Sang-ho, the executive leader of Won Buddhism; Choi Jong-soo, the head of Sungkyunkwan; Patriarch Park In-jun of Cheondogyo; and Kim Ryeong-ha, the chair of the Korean National Religious Council.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)