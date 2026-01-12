Prosecutors request death penalty for man who killed three people at pizzeria

Older couple found dead after gas leak at home in Jecheon

President Lee meets with religious leaders, asks the to play bigger role in helping people 'practice love'

Yoon demands recusal of panel at trial for aiding enemy during martial law attempt

Man arrested in Hong Kong for secretly filming flight attendants' bodies

Related Stories

Man kills his girlfriend, then stores her corpse in a kimchi fridge for nearly a year

Mother sentenced to 15 years for starving infant son to death

Court clears security worker accused of stealing snacks in 'Choco Pie theft' case

Korean found guilty of killing 2 children, stuffing bodies in suitcases in New Zealand

Court upholds sentence for man responsible for girlfriend's fatal fall from window as she fled his abuse