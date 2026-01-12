Seoul council member questioned by police over bribery allegations
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 10:24
Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung, accused of handing 100 million won ($68,500) to former Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo in exchange for a party nomination, returned home early Monday after completing her first round of police questioning, which lasted about three and a half hours.
Kim arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Public Crime Investigation Unit at around 11:10 p.m. Sunday and left the building at about 2:45 a.m. Monday.
She declined to answer reporters’ questions — including what she said during the questioning and whether she had been in contact with Kang while staying in the United States.
Kim is suspected of giving Kang’s side 100 million won before the 2022 local election. Kim was later confirmed as the party’s sole nominee at a candidate nomination committee meeting attended by Kang. Kang has said that after learning that money had been given, she immediately instructed that it be returned.
Police are reportedly questioning Kim about why she handed over the money and whether, as Kang claims, it was actually returned. However, due to time constraints, investigators were unable to complete all the prepared questions and plan to summon her again as soon as possible.
Kim, who left for the United States after the allegations surfaced, returned to Korea through Incheon International Airport on Sunday, a day earlier than she had notified, and was questioned about four hours later.
Police also carried out search and seizure operations the same day at two residences linked to Kim, her office at the Seoul Metropolitan Council, as well as Kang’s home and her National Assembly office. Kang is also expected to be summoned for questioning after police complete Kim’s interrogation.
