 Nothing Left…
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Nothing Left…

Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 20:30
 
Seongnam City said accounts seized in connection with the Daejang-dong development case are effectively empty, raising questions about the effectiveness of asset recovery efforts. The city found that billions of won (millions of dollars) had already been withdrawn from accounts linked to private developers, leaving balances amounting to just 0.1 percent of the amounts claimed. It argued that prosecutors were aware of the situation but failed to share key information in a timely manner, limiting the city’s ability to prioritize assets. Mayor Shin Sang-jin urged the Justice Ministry and prosecutors to provide full cooperation without delay. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Nothing Left…

Be the sacrificial offering

Gold hunt on winter beach

Without me?

Wait... what?

Related Stories

Be the sacrificial offering

A no-lose hand

Going from bad to worse

Preventing child abuse together

What?…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)