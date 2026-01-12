Expansionary fiscal policy is adding to housing market anxiety

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Korea’s economy has entered a phase of large-scale fiscal expansion this year. The main budget has been set at a record 729.9 trillion won ($500 billion) in total spending and discussions over a supplementary budget to respond to economic conditions suggest that actual fiscal outlays could exceed 750 trillion won. This expansionary stance may help cushion a complex downturn marked by slowing consumption and weak investment.The real estate market, however, interprets this signal very differently. Expectations are growing that expanded fiscal spending will increase liquidity and put a floor under housing prices. As a result, the psychological tension needed for price stabilization may ease. In the past, some of this liquidity was absorbed through corporate investment. Today, Korea has heavier regulations and fewer incentives than many other countries, making it difficult to find firms willing to invest domestically. Financial institutions, in search of returns, are therefore more likely to turn to real estate, an asset class that remains relatively accessible.A more troubling factor is the possibility that fiscal expansion ahead of the June 3 local elections could further stimulate the housing market. Last year’s one-off consumption coupons and region-specific subsidies, totaling 13 trillion won, were promoted as measures to support the economy. In practice, they increased short-term liquidity and reinforced what market participants perceive as price support in housing. The policy signal is straightforward: the government is prepared to spend more to prevent an economic slowdown. This expectation quickly translates into a stronger psychological floor in the real estate market.Defending the economy against a downturn through fiscal expansion may be unavoidable. But if the resulting upward pressure on housing prices is left unaddressed, the benefits of fiscal stimulus will be diluted and long-term burdens will grow. In that case, expansionary policy risks entrenching asset price instability rather than easing economic stress.At this point, simple regulatory tightening or heavy-handed price controls could worsen market anxiety. A more effective approach would be to lower supply-side costs and address structural inefficiencies that are pushing up presale prices. Much of the recent rise in housing prices reflects accumulated increases in construction costs, driven by higher labor expenses and the growing burden of complying with safety regulations.In particular, the 52-hour workweek, the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the so-called Yellow Envelope Bill are frequently cited as major contributors to rising costs at construction sites. A visit to Vietnam late last year offered a stark contrast. Construction was underway day and night, on weekdays and weekends, with no interruption. Construction is a highly leveraged industry, typically relying on borrowed funds to undertake large projects with limited equity. When projects are delayed, financing costs, equipment rental fees and labor expenses inevitably rise. The 52-hour workweek fails to fully reflect the realities of construction sites, increasing rigidity in labor deployment and reducing productivity while driving up costs.The Serious Accidents Punishment Act is grounded in the legitimate goal of improving safety. Yet, the heavy burden of criminal liability and the risk of business suspension have increased costs and encouraged overly conservative site management. The Yellow Envelope Bill, despite its stated purpose, is also certain to raise labor costs for primary contractors. Measures introduced in the name of safety and worker protection are ultimately passed on to buyers in the form of higher presale prices.What the current housing market needs is not demand suppression but rationalization of supply-side costs. Regulatory easing does not mean retreating from safety or labor rights. It is possible to preserve the intent of laws and institutions while making reasonable adjustments that reflect on-the-ground realities. Substantial revisions to the 52-hour workweek and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act could be a first step toward easing supply pressures and stabilizing prices.At the same time, reforms must include measures to expand supply, such as higher floor-area ratios and bold deregulation of greenbelt areas to promote large-scale urban redevelopment. The real estate market is always shaped by the interaction of psychology and structure. If fiscal expansion and populist policies influence sentiment, regulatory reform and institutional change must address structural constraints. What is needed now is structural correction. That is the only path to sustainable stability in a market clouded by uncertainty.