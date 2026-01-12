Where did Seokguram grotto come from?

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Seokguram grotto on Mount Toham in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, has long inspired a sense of mystery. Its builders erected cylindrical stone walls carved with Buddhist figures, constructed a dome ceiling adorned with lotus motifs and then covered the entire structure with rubble and earth so that it would appear as if it had been carved directly into a cliff. Despite its name, Seokguram is not a natural cave but a stone chamber designed to resemble one. This architectural form is without precedent in Korea, and its dome is unique in East Asia. The sculptures, especially the sublime main Buddha, are widely regarded as masterpieces of Buddhist art.In 2025, Gyeongju hosted the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and an international academic conference focusing on Seokguram took place to mark the occasion. I delivered the keynote address on the monument’s international significance. The tradition of constructing rock-cut temples originated in India, developed through Gandhara and Central Asia and eventually spread to China as part of a pan-Asian cultural movement. As a Buddhist kingdom, Silla (57 B.C. to A.D. 935) also sought to build such temples. But the Korean Peninsula’s hard granite geology made excavating caves virtually impossible. After numerous failed attempts, this challenge culminated in the completion of Seokguram in 774. A movement that had traveled some 9,000 kilometers (5,592 miles) over more than 900 years reached its final destination in Gyeongju.The hemispheric space traces its origins to India’s earliest rock-cut temples, such as the Sudama Cave, and the dome construction techniques were developed in Sasanian Persia. The cylindrical wall composition recalls the Bamiyan caves of Gandhara, and the lotus ceiling motifs resemble those found in the cave temples of Kucha in Central Asia. The main Buddha statue, depicting the moment of enlightenment, closely matches the scale and form of the principal structure at Bodh Gaya in India, the site of the Buddha’s awakening. In its artistic and technical elements, Seokguram differs from Chinese models and aligns more closely with Indian and Gandharan traditions.However, no complete prototype comparable to Seokguram can be found anywhere along the Silk Road. Its dry stone dome, assembled without adhesive, was unprecedented for its time. Equally distinctive was the transformation of the enlightenment image, previously confined to 2-D painting or relief, into a fully realized 3-D spatial composition. While Silla artisans drew on diverse sources, they fused these elements into an entirely new whole. This synthesis, rather than simple imitation, stands as a testament to the originality of the Silla people.