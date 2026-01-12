Korean baseball team gets head start on WBC preparations with training camp in Saipan
Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 12:27
Korea's national baseball team has begun its push for the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) earlier than usual, setting off for a training camp in Saipan after a run of disappointing results on the international stage.
Manager Ryu Ji-hyun led the national team to Saipan on Friday for the first phase of spring training. A total of 29 players are taking part in the camp, which runs through Jan. 21.
The roster includes veteran pitchers Ryu Hyun-jin of the Hanwha Eagles and Noh Kyung-eun of the SSG Landers, along with younger players such as Jeong Woo-joo of the Eagles and Bae Chan-seung of the Samsung Lions.
It marks the first time the national team has begun an overseas training camp as early as January to prepare for an international tournament. The early start is a strategic move tailored to the WBC, which runs from March 5 through March 17, just before the 2026 KBO season begins on March 28.
For the 2023 WBC, Korea set up its camp in February in Arizona but struggled with inconsistent weather and jet lag issues. The country also did not perform well in that tournament, failing to reach the knockout stage with a record of two wins and two losses.
The manager aims to give the players additional time this year to get into shape and prepare for the competition.
“The results from the last tournament were disappointing, so [this time] it feels like the players have been given enough time to prepare,” pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin said. “Starting early makes the process more efficient. From the first camp, I want to be fully ready.”
Korea reached the semifinals in the inaugural WBC in 2006 and finished runner-up in 2009, but has suffered three straight first round eliminations since 2013.
After wrapping up training in Saipan, players will rejoin their teams for spring training before reconvening on Feb. 15 in Okinawa, Japan, for a second camp for the WBC.
The coaching staff plans to use the Saipan camp to evaluate players and narrow the group down to the final 30-man roster. Several MLB players are expected to join the squad later, including Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants, Kim Ha-seong of the Atlanta Braves and Song Sung-mun of the San Diego Padres.
The national team is also leaving the door open for additional reinforcements, with Korean American pitcher Riley O’Brien of the St. Louis Cardinals and outfielder Jahmai Jones of the Detroit Tigers among the players in consideration.
“I’ve been preparing for this competition since I took the helm,” Ryu Ji-hyun said. “Everything is moving forward according to plan, and we will use the Saipan camp to set things up for better results.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)