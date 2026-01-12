European Tour winner Wang Jeung-hun misses out on LIV Golf spot

Three-time European Tour winner Wang Jeung-hun has come up just short of earning a spot in LIV Golf for the upcoming season.Wang finished in a four-way tie for fourth place at the LIV Golf Promotions, the annual qualifying tournament for the breakaway tour, at three-under at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida, on Sunday. Only the top three players were awarded full-season spots for the 2026 season.Wang, the only one out of eight Koreans in the field to make it to the final round, was tied for sixth place through Saturday. In the final round, Wang had six birdies but also made four bogeys for a round of two-under 68.Wang, who won three titles on the European Tour (currently DP World Tour) between 2016 and 2017, and others who finished inside the top 10 instead earned full exemption into the International Series of the Asian Tour for 2026.The top two players in the International Series points rankings will earn promotion to LIV Golf for the following season.Richard T. Lee, born in Toronto to Korean parents, won the qualifying event at 11-under, with Bjorn Hellgren of Sweden finishing alone in second place at six-under.Korean American Anthony Kim, a former PGA Tour sensation whose promising career was derailed by off-field issues, secured the third and the last ticket at five-under. Now 40 years old, Kim spent the past two seasons in LIV Golf as a wild card ― with no team affiliation ― following a 12-year hiatus from professional golf, and he will be on the Saudi Arabia-backed tour for the third year in a row.Jang Yu-bin, who became the first Korean to play in LIV Golf in 2025, did not take part in the qualifying event after losing his tour card. He announced in December that he would rejoin the Korean tour and would also play some Asian Tour events.Yonhap