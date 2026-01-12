 After wowing crowds with world-first trick, snowboarder Lee Chae-un has more up his sleeve for the Olympics
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

After wowing crowds with world-first trick, snowboarder Lee Chae-un has more up his sleeve for the Olympics

Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 08:14
Snowboarder Lee Chae-un poses for photos during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo at the JoongAng Building in western Seoul on Nov. 27, 2025. [KIM JONG-HO]

Snowboarder Lee Chae-un poses for photos during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo at the JoongAng Building in western Seoul on Nov. 27, 2025. [KIM JONG-HO]

 
Snowboarder Lee Chae-un heads to the Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympics in February after building a resume that places him among the sport’s leading young athletes.
  
Lee, 19, has already established himself as a consistent presence at the top of men’s halfpipe snowboarding. He will represent Korea next month as one of the youngest competitors in the field.
 

Related Article

  
“Imagine [figure skater] Kim Yuna landing a quadruple Axel,” Lee said during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Nov. 27, 2025. “Even before she had tried it, I felt calm and thought, ‘She will make it.’”
  
Lee used the comparison to describe a moment in November last year in Switzerland when he became the first snowboarder in history to complete a frontside triple cork 1620 — a move that includes three backward flips and a total of four and a half rotations in the air. 
 
Even Shaun White, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, failed to complete the move.  
  
Lee began snowboarding at age of 6 with a toy board his father had bought him. He now rides to music by U.S. rappers Gunna and Big L, wearing earphones as he trains and competes.
 
Lee Chae-un in action during the men's mountain snowboard halfpipe qualifiers at Copper Mountain on Dec. 17, 2025, in Copper Mountain, Colorado. [AFP/YONHAP]

Lee Chae-un in action during the men's mountain snowboard halfpipe qualifiers at Copper Mountain on Dec. 17, 2025, in Copper Mountain, Colorado. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
He rose to prominence early in his career by winning the men's halfpipe title at the FIS Freestyle World Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in 2023 at the age of 16 years and 10 months, becoming the youngest champion in the event’s history. He continued to shine by winning two gold medals at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and another gold at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China. 
  
Lee’s path to the 2026 Olympics has still seen some hurdles. He underwent knee surgery in March last year and spent much of the past season working his way back into form. He placed 13th at the FIS Snowboard World Cup in Calgary, Canada, on Jan. 4. 
  
“I rode through the early part of last season even though my knee was torn,” Lee said. “After the surgery, I started wondering whether I could perform at the same level again, and the pain still hasn’t completely gone away. My level hasn’t dropped. Confidence is what completes a trick." 
  
Halfpipe snowboarding features riders launching jumps and rotations across a U-shaped slope. Lee reaches heights of up to 4.7 meters (15 feet), roughly the height of a two-story apartment building, often moving faster than broadcast cameras can track.
  
Despite his comfort in the air, Lee says he struggles with a fear of heights and avoids roller-coasters. 
 
“This is a sport where fatal accidents can happen, and I’ve experienced frightening falls,” he said. “But roller-coasters and snowboarding feel different." 
  
He explained that the fear comes from surrendering control to a machine, while snowboarding allows him to control his body and movements.
  
Lee said he has prepared a new move for the Olympic stage but declined to reveal details. 
 
“It’s a combination no one would expect, involving a change in snowboard setup,” he said. “I’m saving it for the right moment." 
  
Lee Chae-un competes in the men's snowboard halfpipe competition at the Snow League at Buttermilk Ski Resort on March 8, 2025, in Aspen, Colorado. [AFP/YONHAP]

Lee Chae-un competes in the men's snowboard halfpipe competition at the Snow League at Buttermilk Ski Resort on March 8, 2025, in Aspen, Colorado. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Coaches estimate his success rate for his new move at around 80 percent. If Lee performs to his usual standard, a clean run in the Olympic final could place him in medal contention.
  
Four years ago, Lee failed to secure a medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics and spent days isolating himself out of frustration. 
  
His main rivals include Scotty James of Australia, known for technical consistency, and Ayumu Hirano of Japan, recognized for scale and amplitude.
  
Lee lists Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min as his idol. 
 
Fans have nicknamed him the “Son Heung-min of snowboarding” for similarities in appearance and demeanor. Inspired by Son’s camera-click celebration, Lee has prepared a gesture forming a “W” for winner with both hands.
  
“I grew up under a strict father and spent many years living abroad, which feels similar to Son’s background,” Lee said. “I want to become the ‘snowboard king’ one day and meet Son in person." 
  
Lee is currently training in Laax, Switzerland, as he prepares for the 2026 FIS Snowboard World Cup starting on Thursday. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO BONG-JUN, PARK LIN [[email protected]]
tags Lee Chae-un snowboarder Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympics

More in Olympic Sports

Jang Woo-jin downs another WTT heavyweight to reach first singles final in Doha

After wowing crowds with world-first trick, snowboarder Lee Chae-un has more up his sleeve for the Olympics

Speed skater hoping 3rd time will be charm at Winter Olympics

Italy finishing preparations for Olympics' first multi-city Games, starting Feb. 6

Harder, better, faster, stronger

Related Stories

Italy finishing preparations for Olympics' first multi-city Games, starting Feb. 6

Teenage snowboarders land in middle of the pack in halfpipe qualifiers

Teen snowboarder Choi Ga-on wins halfpipe World Cup title in China

Snowboarding prodigy Lee Chae-un slides to Asiad slopestyle gold

Harder, better, faster, stronger
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)