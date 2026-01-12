 Anyang's Kim Sang-wook sets Asia League career points record with goal in 2-1 win against Red Eagles
Anyang's Kim Sang-wook sets Asia League career points record with goal in 2-1 win against Red Eagles

Published: 12 Jan. 2026, 14:35 Updated: 12 Jan. 2026, 14:57
HL Anyang left winger Kim Sang-wook, right, competes during an Asia League Ice Hockey game against the Red Eagles Hokkaido at Anyang Ice Arena in Anyang, Gyeonggi on Jan. 11. [HL ANYANG]

HL Anyang left winger Kim Sang-wook scored his 573rd career point in a 2-1 win against the Red Eagles Hokkaido in the 2025-26 Asia League Ice Hockey (ALIH) on Sunday, setting the league's all-time scoring record in the process. 
 
Kim achieved the milestone at Anyang Ice Arena in Anyang, Gyeonggi, when he scored has 154th career goal which, when combined with his 419 assists, brought his career point total to 573 points. 
 

Kim, who made his debut in December 2010, surpassed the previous ALIH record of 572 points held by retired Japanese player Daisuke Obara.
 
Kim scored the goal at 15 minutes 9 seconds of the second period in a game HL Anyang went on to win 2-1. Teammate Kim Gun-woo fed a return pass, and Kim Sang-wook converted with a one-timer from the right faceoff circle. HL Anyang earned its 20th win and remained in second place on the six-team table with 59 points. 
 
Kim, 37, has recorded points consistently over 14 seasons without severe injury. He won his second career Most Valuable Player award last season and has continued to lead the league in scoring this year with 39 points in 28 games, with 16 goals and 23 assists.
 
“I owe this record to my coaches who guided me, and my teammates who helped me,” he said after Sunday's game. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
