Raising the bar

Gold products gleam at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno, central Seoul, on Jan. 13, after international gold prices surged on news that Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, is facing potential criminal charges over alleged perjury before Congress. Gold futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed 3.1 percent from the previous session to $4,638.2 per ounce as of 10:46 a.m. Eastern time on Jan. 12, setting a new all-time high.