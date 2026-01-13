Kospi surpasses 4,680 mark for first time during morning trade

Finance minister highlights importance of critical mineral recycling in supply chain stability

Gov't to front-load 393.8 trillion won in public spending in 1st half

Seoul shares end at another record high, just shy of 4,700

Gov't begins foreign exchange inspections of more than 1,100 exporters

Related Stories

Won hits another decade-plus low against the dollar Wednesday

Korea, U.S. holding separate talks on exchange rates, Finance Ministry says

Won-dollar exchange rate soars to 1,460 range for first time in seven months

Won-dollar exchange rate hits 1,320 for first time in more than 13 years

Authorities begin talks on extending currency swap deal with NPS