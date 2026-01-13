Korean Air reopens renovated lounge, now with a cooking studio, arcade and self-serve ramyeon station
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 16:56 Updated: 13 Jan. 2026, 19:03
Want to eat ramyeon, or instant noodles; play a game of air hockey; or attend a cooking class before your flight?
Korean Air is proving that airport lounges can be destinations of their own. At Incheon International Airport Terminal 2, the airline has reopened one of its lounges after renovating it to host interactive and entertaining zones and programs as part of a broader overhaul of its premium spaces, it said on Tuesday.
The Prestige Garden East will resume full operations at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The lounge spans 1,553 square meters (16,700 square feet) and seats up to 192 passengers.
Korean Air styled its interior to match the Prestige East (Right)'s, favoring a design that resembles a hotel lobby more than a traditional airport waiting room.
The airline also added a cooking studio, small game room and self-serve ramyeon station to the lounge's already existing amenities, including a buffet, bar, dining and work areas and shower facilities.
The cooking studio offers cooking classes from hotel chefs. The lessons are simple so that passengers of all ages can participate.
The game room features a photo booth, claw machines, an air hockey table and other games.
At the self-serve ramyeon station, passengers can choose from a variety of noodles, broths and toppings and use an instant cooker to create a personalized and delicious bowl of ramyeon.
Passengers can reserve lounge access in advance through the Korean Air website and mobile app.
Korean Air plans to complete renovations of all of its lounges at Terminal 2 this year. The lounges in the west wing — the Miller Club, accessible to first class passengers, and the Prestige Garden West, dedicated to Prestige Class passengers — are both currently under renovation and scheduled to reopen in the first half of the year.
Meanwhile, Asiana Airlines will move operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 starting Wednesday in preparation for its merger with Korean Air.
As a result, passengers whose flights arrive past midnight on Wednesday will enter the country through Terminal 2. Starting with flight OZ112, bound for Osaka, Japan, departing passengers will check in on the third floor of Terminal 2 at counters G through J on the east side.
Asiana said that it has notified passengers of the changes through its website, mobile app and airport announcements. It will also provide guidance and emergency transport to passengers who mistakenly arrive at Terminal 1.
Asiana business class passengers will be able to use Korean Air's lounges.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)