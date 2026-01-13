 Labor Ministry investigates Hanwha Ocean over allegations of unfair labor practices, union interference
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Labor Ministry investigates Hanwha Ocean over allegations of unfair labor practices, union interference

Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 14:20 Updated: 13 Jan. 2026, 14:55
Ships are under construction at Hanwha Ocean's shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30, 2025. [NEWS1]

Ships are under construction at Hanwha Ocean's shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, on Oct. 30, 2025. [NEWS1]

 
The Ministry of Employment and Labor launched an investigation into Hanwha Ocean over allegations of unfair labor practices and union interference that were raised during last year’s parliamentary audit.
 
The ministry's Tongyeong District Office in South Gyeongsang dispatched about 30 investigators to carry out a raid at Hanwha Ocean's Geoje shipyard on Tuesday, targeting the company's labor management cooperation headquarters and related departments.
 

Related Article

 
Investigators focused on securing computer hard drives, various labor-related documents and an item referred to as a “labor management notebook,” according to sources.
 
The notebook allegedly contains records of attempts by the company to support or intervene in specific factions within the union — a claim that surfaced during a parliamentary audit by the National Assembly's Climate, Energy, Environment and Labor Committee.
 
“The Labor Ministry is conducting an on-site investigation to verify the facts regarding the labor management notebook and other materials,” Hanwha Ocean said, adding that the company is “fully cooperating with the investigation.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
tags Korea Hanwha Ocean raid shipyard Labor Ministry

More in Industry

SPC launches holding firm for global-standard governance

Insurers to face toughened capital base requirement from 2027

Nonghyup chairman issues apology over lax management allegations

Labor Ministry investigates Hanwha Ocean over allegations of unfair labor practices, union interference

Chanel and other luxury brands raise prices for products in Korea

Related Stories

Hanwha Ocean delivers soaring Q1 profits on LNG carrier boom despite geopolitical tensions

Brazilian inspector dies in Geoje shipyard accident

Hanwha Ocean to pump $70M more into U.S. shipyard

Shipbuilders' shares surge after Indian delegation’s visit

Hanwha Ocean to spend $1.5 billion on safety overhaul after four worker deaths
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)