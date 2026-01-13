Limited supply of pistachios, kataifi likely to increase Dubai chewy cookie prices
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 07:00
The craze for Dubai chewy cookies is still going strong. Despite their small size, each cookie sells for between 5,000 and 10,000 won ($3 and $7), and prices may climb even higher due to rising costs of key ingredients and limited supply.
The Dubai chewy cookie — which, despite its name, is a Korean treat that offers a local twist to the original Dubai chocolate — is made by wrapping a pistachio-based filling and kataifi, or shredded Middle Eastern phyllo dough strands, in a chocolate marshmallow dough. The dessert has gained popularity among younger consumers since last year.
One major supermarket chain recently raised the retail price of 400 grams (14 ounces) of shelled pistachios from 20,000 won to 24,000 won, or by 20 percent. Global prices have also surged.
U.S. pistachios, which dominate the export market, are now trading at about $12 per pound, up from around $8 a year ago. The increase is attributed to rising global demand for the nut against poor harvests in the United States. Some analysts are now calling pistachios “green gold.”
Another key ingredient, kataifi, has also become harder to source. Widely used in Turkey and the Middle East, kataifi consists of ultrathin dough strands that turn crispy when fried in butter, making them ideal for desserts.
According to data from Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, Korea imported 785 tons of Turkish dried noodles containing kataifi from Jan. 1 to 12 — up 168.8 percent compared to the same period last year, when the country imported 292 tons. For all of 2025, imports rose 20.5 percent on year to 11,103 tons.
However, with demand climbing rapidly and the won-dollar exchange rate on the rise, prices are expected to remain under pressure.
Despite the rising cost of ingredients, Dubai chewy cookies remain wildly popular. During the first week of January, pickup orders for the cookies on the food delivery app Baemin jumped 321 percent compared to a month earlier. Some restaurants now bundle the dessert alongside cold noodles, sundae (blood sausages) or chicken feet as promotional items. There’s even a “Dubaicookiemap” app that shows users the locations of nearby sellers and their inventory in real time.
Lee Eun-hee, a consumer studies professor at Inha University, said the trend reflects the “lipstick effect,” in which consumers seek small luxuries to lift their spirits during economic downturns.
“Some say it may be a passing fad, like tanghulu [candied fruits on a stick], macarons or honey butter chips,” Prof. Lee said. “But if the price issue can be resolved, Dubai chewy cookies have the potential to establish themselves as a lasting K-dessert.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM KYUNG-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)