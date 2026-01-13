Netflix's daily active users hit record high in Dec.: Data

The daily active users (DAUs) of global streaming platform Netflix surpassed 15 million for the first time in Korea last month, data showed Tuesday.According to a sample survey of 51.2 million smartphone users by industry tracker Wiseapp Retail, Netflix logged 15.16 million DAUs in December, maintaining its position as the most used video streaming app in the country.The figure marked a new record, surpassing the previous high of 14.6 million DAUs set in August.Coupang Play ranked second with 8.53 million DAUs, followed by Tving with 5.25 million, Disney+ with 2.39 million and Wavve with 2.35 million.Yonhap