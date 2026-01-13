Nexon subsidiary's 'ARC Raiders' sells 12.4 million copies in just 75 days
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 18:09 Updated: 13 Jan. 2026, 18:43
- CHO YONG-JUN
The game also reached 960,000 concurrent players, a significant milestone for a title published by a Korean game company, according to Nexon on Tuesday.
ARC Raiders launched globally on Oct. 30, 2025, on Steam, Epic Games Store and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles, and sold over 10 million copies in the first two months of its release.
The extraction shooter genre of games refers to games in which players fight other players or non-playable characters and gather resources to survive and "extract" themselves from danger.
"We are very encouraged by the high level of immersion and continued support sent by global users toward ARC Raiders," Nexon President and CEO Lee Jung-hun said. "It shows the potential of Arc Raiders becoming Nexon's next-generation blockbuster intellectual property."
"Hitting 12.4 million units is a huge landmark — and it wouldn’t have happened without our players. The community of raiders has been part of this journey from the start, and their ideas and enthusiasm continue to guide where the game goes next." Embark Studios CEO Patrick Soderlund said.
Soderlund previously worked at Electronic Arts and DICE, responsible for the Battlefield series of games.
